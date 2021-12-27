Basketball stock photo

Boys basketball

Elmwood/Plum City 72, Clayton 56

EPC: Dayne Whipple 11, Jarrod Pelzel 2, Aiden Maxwell 2, Trevor Asher 5, Luke Webb 33, Christian Martin 12, Travis Seipel 7.

Clayton: Josh Young 13, Landon King 7, Colton Zacharias 10, Trannar Lewis 3, Braden Curtis 7, Nick Luoma 15, Alex Schradle 1.

3-pointers: EPC 5 (Martin 4, Whipple), Clayton 8 (Luoma 4, Young, King, Lewis, Curtis).

Halftime: EPC 39-24.