Girls basketball

Rice Lake 52, Cameron 45

Cameron: Brittany Breed 6, Maddie Wall 5, Eden Dellinger 18, Isabelle Thompson 5, Taylor Severt 5, Ashley Schamberger 2, Brooklyn Moravitz 4.

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 3, Calli Karstens 8, Faith Forsberg 8, Kendra Richter 2, Grace Forsberg 5, Eli Sheplee 9, Jordan Roethel 10, Isabelle Schmidt 7.

3-point goals: Cameron 2 (Wall, Severt), Rice Lake 4 (Karstens 2, Habas, Sheplee).

Halftime: Rice Lake 23-22.

Durand 58, Glenwood City 30

Durand (3-1, 2-0): Karlie Weisenbeck 2, Olivia Breidung 4, Madisyn Kilboten 10, Paige Auth 9, Addison Weiss 1, Leah Sabelko 7, Joslin Carothers 11, Jacie Kitchner 2, McKenna Hurlburt 12.

Glenwood City (1-2, 1-1): Izabella Rassbach 2, Maddie Oehlke 4, Yasmin Leandro-Mendez 7, Kendall Schutz 3, Ryeah Oehlke 3, Delanie Fayerweather 9, Allaina Johnson 2.

3-point goals: Durand 6 (Carothers 3, Sabelko, Auth, Kilboten), Glenwood City 1 (Fayerweather).

Halftime: Durand 27-9.

Mondovi 55, Spring Valley 23

Spring Valley: Ava Birkel 2, Lilly Ninneman 3, Allison Graham 4, Kyra Schilling 1, Kylie Flanders 2, Charli Vanasse 2, Mara Ducklow 9.

Mondovi: Paige Everson 3, Josie Hulke 6, Ella Poeschel 26, Katherine Thompson 10, Abby Johnson 10, Courtney Stadter 2.

3-point goals: Spring Valley 0, Mondovi 5 (Poeschel 4, Thompson).

Halftime: Mondovi 21-10.

Alma Center Lincoln 36, Independence 34

Independence: Alana Back 5, Avery Pape 1, Emerson Pronschinske 6, Ziy Conner 22.

Lincoln: Lizzy Prindle 2, Jacquelyn Paul 17, Sadie Schmidt 8, Liza Cummings 6, Ruby Paul 3.

3-point goals: Independence 0, Lincoln 1 (R. Paul).

Halftime: Independence 13-12.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, Augusta 49

Elmwood/Plum City 47, Boyceville 34

Boys hockey

Menomonie 8, Viroqua 0