Girls basketball
Rice Lake 52, Cameron 45
Cameron: Brittany Breed 6, Maddie Wall 5, Eden Dellinger 18, Isabelle Thompson 5, Taylor Severt 5, Ashley Schamberger 2, Brooklyn Moravitz 4.
Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 3, Calli Karstens 8, Faith Forsberg 8, Kendra Richter 2, Grace Forsberg 5, Eli Sheplee 9, Jordan Roethel 10, Isabelle Schmidt 7.
3-point goals: Cameron 2 (Wall, Severt), Rice Lake 4 (Karstens 2, Habas, Sheplee).
Halftime: Rice Lake 23-22.
Durand 58, Glenwood City 30
Durand (3-1, 2-0): Karlie Weisenbeck 2, Olivia Breidung 4, Madisyn Kilboten 10, Paige Auth 9, Addison Weiss 1, Leah Sabelko 7, Joslin Carothers 11, Jacie Kitchner 2, McKenna Hurlburt 12.
Glenwood City (1-2, 1-1): Izabella Rassbach 2, Maddie Oehlke 4, Yasmin Leandro-Mendez 7, Kendall Schutz 3, Ryeah Oehlke 3, Delanie Fayerweather 9, Allaina Johnson 2.
3-point goals: Durand 6 (Carothers 3, Sabelko, Auth, Kilboten), Glenwood City 1 (Fayerweather).
Halftime: Durand 27-9.
Mondovi 55, Spring Valley 23
Spring Valley: Ava Birkel 2, Lilly Ninneman 3, Allison Graham 4, Kyra Schilling 1, Kylie Flanders 2, Charli Vanasse 2, Mara Ducklow 9.
Mondovi: Paige Everson 3, Josie Hulke 6, Ella Poeschel 26, Katherine Thompson 10, Abby Johnson 10, Courtney Stadter 2.
3-point goals: Spring Valley 0, Mondovi 5 (Poeschel 4, Thompson).
Halftime: Mondovi 21-10.
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Independence 34
Independence: Alana Back 5, Avery Pape 1, Emerson Pronschinske 6, Ziy Conner 22.
Lincoln: Lizzy Prindle 2, Jacquelyn Paul 17, Sadie Schmidt 8, Liza Cummings 6, Ruby Paul 3.
3-point goals: Independence 0, Lincoln 1 (R. Paul).
Halftime: Independence 13-12.