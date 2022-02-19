Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 2, Callie Karstens 10, Eli Sheplee 18, Jordan Roethel 11, Brynn Olson 13, Isabelle Schmidt 6.
Eau Claire North: Jayden Smith 7, Ellie O’Keefe 11, Addi Bohman 9, Morgan Gilbert 2, Reanna Hutchinson 20, Madi Strubel 3.
3-pointers: Rice Lake 1 (Karstens), Eau Claire North 10 (Smith 2, O’Keefe, Bohman 3, Hutchinson 3, Strubel 1)
Halftime: Eau Claire North 25-24
Spencer: Madison Knecht 5, Heavyn Kind 11, Claudia Krause 2, Emily Wehrman 2, Rebecca Mlsna 2, Amber Becker 4, Sam Soback 3.
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 6, Lauryn Deetz 20, Kylee Jensen 2, Abigail Petranovich 1.
3-pointers: Spencer 2 (Knecht, Kind), McDonell 9 (Deetz 4, Cooper 3, Baughman, Hughes).
Halftime: McDonell 34-15.
Neillsville: D. Rochester 2, E. Moseley 10, M. Trunkel 6, P. Opelt 31, K. Mayer 2, S. Subke 4, P. Voight 1.
Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 7, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Katie Skoug 8, Mariah Steinke 5, Madi Loonstra 7, Taylor Gunderson 11.
3-pointers: Neillsville 5 (Opelt 5), O-F 5 (Skoug 2, Frase, Steinke, Gunderson).
Halftime: Neillsville 37-25.
Whitehall: Norah Youngbauer 2, McKenna Pientok 4, Trinity Aasen 4, Olivia Killian 5, Nylah Lisowski 8, Brenna Clatt 12, Nicoya Yarrington 7.
Immanuel Lutheran: Cheyenne Wales 5, Julia Mayhew 4, Charlotte Carstensen 10, Sheridan Noeldner 8, Riley Naumann 10.
3-pointers: Whitehall 1 (Yarrington), Immanuel Lutheran 3 (Carstensen 2, Noeldner)
Halftime: Whitehall 21-17
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.