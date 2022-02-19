Basketball stock photo

Girls basketball

Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire North 52

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 2, Callie Karstens 10, Eli Sheplee 18, Jordan Roethel 11, Brynn Olson 13, Isabelle Schmidt 6.

Eau Claire North: Jayden Smith 7, Ellie O’Keefe 11, Addi Bohman 9, Morgan Gilbert 2, Reanna Hutchinson 20, Madi Strubel 3.

3-pointers: Rice Lake 1 (Karstens), Eau Claire North 10 (Smith 2, O’Keefe, Bohman 3, Hutchinson 3, Strubel 1)

Halftime: Eau Claire North 25-24

McDonell 60, Spencer 29

Spencer: Madison Knecht 5, Heavyn Kind 11, Claudia Krause 2, Emily Wehrman 2, Rebecca Mlsna 2, Amber Becker 4, Sam Soback 3.

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 6, Lauryn Deetz 20, Kylee Jensen 2, Abigail Petranovich 1.

3-pointers: Spencer 2 (Knecht, Kind), McDonell 9 (Deetz 4, Cooper 3, Baughman, Hughes).

Halftime: McDonell 34-15.

Neillsville 56, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Neillsville: D. Rochester 2, E. Moseley 10, M. Trunkel 6, P. Opelt 31, K. Mayer 2, S. Subke 4, P. Voight 1.

Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 7, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Katie Skoug 8, Mariah Steinke 5, Madi Loonstra 7, Taylor Gunderson 11.

3-pointers: Neillsville 5 (Opelt 5), O-F 5 (Skoug 2, Frase, Steinke, Gunderson).

Halftime: Neillsville 37-25.

Whitehall 42, Immanuel Lutheran 37

Whitehall: Norah Youngbauer 2, McKenna Pientok 4, Trinity Aasen 4, Olivia Killian 5, Nylah Lisowski 8, Brenna Clatt 12, Nicoya Yarrington 7.

Immanuel Lutheran: Cheyenne Wales 5, Julia Mayhew 4, Charlotte Carstensen 10, Sheridan Noeldner 8, Riley Naumann 10.

3-pointers: Whitehall 1 (Yarrington), Immanuel Lutheran 3 (Carstensen 2, Noeldner)

Halftime: Whitehall 21-17