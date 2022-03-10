Basketball stock photo
Photo by Branden Nall

Boys basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Appleton East 64

East: Tyler Borowski 14, Joey LaChapell 14, Caleb Glaser 18, Tyson Keil 2, Zach Steigenberger 12, Carter Thompson 4.

Memorial: Mekhi Shaw 7, Will Boser 14, Cooper Jesperson 14, LJ Wells 19, Tyler McBride 2, Mason Stoik 9, Connor Welsch 4.

3-pointers: East 5 (LaChapell 3, Steigenberger), Memorial 6 (Jesperson 4, Boser, Stoik).

Halftime: Memorial 36-33.