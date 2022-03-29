Softball stock photo

Softball

Blair-Taylor 7, Fall Creek 4

FC;110;020;0;— 4 2 3

BT;104;011;X;— 7 7 3

WP: Lindsay Steien (5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB). LP: Sam Olson (5.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB).

Leading hitters: BT: Chloe Wagner 2-4 (3B, HR, RBI), Steien 2-3 (2B, 3B, 2 RBI). FC: Lexi Gustafson 1-3 (RBI).

Baseball

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6, Cameron 3

Cameron;002;001;0;— 3 4 4

CW;002;022;X;— 6 5 4

WP: Oscar Hernandez (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).

Leading hitters: CW: Cade Johnson 1-2 (RBI). Cameron: Ashtyn Waite 2-3 (RBI, SB).

Independence/Gilmanton 10, Luther 8

IG;210;214;0;— 10 12 2

Luther;000;012;5;— 8 6 6

WP: Hunter Guenther (4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB). LP: Jerry Weber (4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).

Leading hitters: I/G: Guenther 4-4 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Ben Pyka 3-4 (2 RBI).