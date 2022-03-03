Basketball stock photo
Photo by Branden Nall

Girls Basketball

Altoona 53, West Salem 49

Altoona: Ava Gunderson 7, Reagan Bergh 2, Lindsey Hendricks 6, Landry Ternberg 3, Kennedy Trippler 8, Josie Rondestvedt 13, Tayah Christopher 6, Mya Martenson 2, Alyssa Wirth 6.

West Salem: Taneea Henderson 12, Anna McConkey 11, Ella Jordan 10, Genevieve Normans 2, Ally Gilster 4, Brynlee Kelly 3, Sam Neimeier 2, Megan Johnson 5.

3-pointers: Altoona 2 (Ternberg, Rondestvedt), West Salem 6 (Jordan 2, Henderson, McConkey, Kelly, Johnson).

Halftime: Tied at 28.

Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28

FC: Katie Kent 6, Gianna Vollrath 2, Tori Marten 9, Jenna Anders 6, Janey Grossinger 2, Kennedy Tumm 3.

Neillsville: Delaney Rochester 2, Emma Moseley 6, M. Trunkel 5, Kylie Boyer 2, Paris Opelt 6, Paige Voight 13.

3-pointers: FC 3 (Kent 2, Tumm), Neillsville 0.

Halftime: Neillsville 17-4.

Bangor 56, Blair-Taylor 50

B-T: Abby Thompson 10, Lindsay Steien 28, Josie Waldera 2, Kierstyn Kindschy 5, Sydney Fremstad 1, Chloe Wagner 4.

Bangor: Joeryn Frett 3, Anna Fronk 5, Taylor Jacobson 14, Nora Tucker 22, Madeline Janish 4, Aliyah Langrehr 7, Gabby Schroeder 1.

3-pointers: B-T 4 (Steien 3, Kindschy), Bangor 7 (Tucker 3, Jacobson 2, Frett, Fronk).

Halftime: B-T 27-24.