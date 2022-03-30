Softball stock photo

Softball

Bloomer 6, Libertyville 2

Bloomer;002;030;1;— 6 8 5

Libertyville;010;100;0;— 2 2 3

WP: Calley Olson (7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 18 K, 0 BB). LP: Olsen (7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 10 K, 5 BB).

Leading hitters: Bloomer: Olson 3-3 (2 HR, 4 RBI).