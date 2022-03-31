Softball stock photo

Softball

Grayslake Central 7, Bloomer 1

Bloomer;001;000;0;— 1 2 4

GC;301;003;X;— 7 6 1

WP: A. Wolff (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Calley Olson (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 14 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-4 (HR, RBI).