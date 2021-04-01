Football
Superior 28, Eau Claire Memorial 19
Superior 0 7 14 7 — 28
Memorial 7 6 6 0 — 19
First Quarter
ECM: Peter Albert 6 pass from Brice Wingad (Ben Frey kick), 2:21.
Second Quarter
S: Carter Fonger 4 run (Kell Piggott kick), 8:39.
ECM: Marco Ebeling 4 pass from Wingad (kick failed), 0:18.
Third Quarter
ECM: Reese Woerner 4 run (run failed), 5:34.
S: Kaden Kimmes 1 run (Piggott kick), 4:05.
S: Lars Olson 25 interception return (Piggott kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
S: Ross Rivord 2 run (Piggott kick), 5:55.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior (41-114): Fonger 21-71, Kimmes 14-26, Rivord 4-13, Jordan Goldfine 2-4. Memorial (22-82): Woerner 17-75, Grant Gerber 1-9, Wingad 4-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Kimmes 13-19-0-180. Memorial: Wingad 10-23-2-118.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Rivord 4-62, Jake Edwards 5-55, Ben Hunter 2-37, Jordan Goldfine 2-26. Memorial: Tyler McBride 4-49, Ebeling 3-49, Jack Redwine 2-14, Albert 1-6.
Stoughton 42, Eau Claire North 7
Stoughton 7 12 23 0 - 42
North 7 0 0 0 - 7
First Quarter
S: Jonah O’Connor 8 run (Conner Vale kick), 7:22.
N: Matthew Johnson 10 pass from Kyle Greenlund (Ryan Conlin kick), :10.
Second Quarter
S: Darrick Hill 58 run (kick blocked), 11:49.
S: Hill 5 run (pass failed), 8:38.
Third quarter
S: Brooks Empey 11 run (Vale kick), 10:17.
S: Safety, 8:32.
S: Rudy Detweiler 1 run (Vale kick), 4:02.
S: Luke Mechler 3 run (Vale kick), 2:06.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Stoughton (53-373): Darrick Hill 17-147, Jonah O’Connor 13-119, Brooks Empey 15-97, Luke Mechler 2-6, Peyton Smith 2-4, Rudy Detweiler 2-2, Mason Marggi 2-(-2). North (19-31): Charlie Wolter 3-13, James Jarzynski 3-8; Greenlund 9-6, Remy Rassbach 4-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stoughton (0-6-1-0): O’Connor 0-6-1-0. North (10-12-1-134): Greenlund 9-11-1-123; Tyler Everson 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): North: Matthew Johnson 3-57, Nolan Cyle 1-31, Wolter 3-28; Ryne Hull 1-11, Traeton Goss 2-7, Jarzynski 1-4.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 2, Sparta 1
North;1;1;— 2
Sparta;1;0;— 1
Goals: 1, North, Tyler Albrecht, 5th minute; 2, Sparta, Brian Sanchez, 24th minute; 3, North, Connor Jol (Louis Dalal-Haugen), 74th minute. Shots: North 17, Sparta 8. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 2, Matthew Richards (Sparta) 7. Record: North 1-1.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Holmen 0
Memorial;4;3;— 7
Holmen;0;0;— 0
Goals: 1, Memorial, Jared Nunez, 21st minute; 2, Memorial, DC Brunclik (Nunez), 35th minute; 3, Lukas Olson (Brunclik), 41st minute; 4, Ryder Woodford, 44th minute; 5, Daken Welch (Ben Zumwalt), 82nd minute; 6, Olson (Nunez), 82nd minute; Zumwalt (Olson), 84th minute. Shots: Memorial 36, Holmen 2. Saves: Brody Luepke (Memorial) 1, Derek Russell (Holmen) 15. Record: Memorial 2-0.