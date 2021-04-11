Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Eau Claire North 0
Memorial def. North 28-26, 25-16, 25-18.
Memorial leaders: Reese Bredl 8 kills, Brenna Bruchert 8 kills, Emma Miller 13 assists, Maja Anderson 17 digs.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Stevens Point 0
Memorial def. Stevens Point 27-25, 25-23, 25-21.
Memorial leaders: Brenna Bruchert 10 kills, Emma Miller 15 assists, Maja Anderson 16 digs.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Stevens Point 0
Memorial;1;0 - 1
SPASH;0;0 - 0
Goals: 1, Memorial, Jared Nunez (Ryder Woodford), 22nd minute. Shots on goal: Memorial 10, Stevens Point 7. Saves: Devon Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 3, Brody Luepke (Memorial) 4, Spencer Banks (Stevens Point) 9.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Notre Dame 3
Memorial;1;3 - 4
Notre Dame;2;1 - 3
Goals: 1, Memorial, Ryder Woodford, 15th minute; 2, Notre Dame, Emmet Lawton (John Sack), 23rd minute; 3, Notre Dame, Sack, 30th minute; 4, Memorial, Lukas Olson (Mason Sherman), 58th minute; 5, Memorial, Joey Moua (Jared Nunez), 70th minute; 6, Memorial, Woodford, 83rd minute; 7, Notre Dame, Connor Handrick, 85th minute. Shots on goal: Memorial 12, Notre Dame 7. Saves: Devon Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 4, Omar Cendejas (Notre Dame) 8.