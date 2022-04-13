Golf stock photo

Boys golf

Hudson Invitational

Team scores

1, Eau Claire Memorial 318; 2, Mahtomedi 319; 3, Rosemont 320; 4, East Ridge 322; 5, White Bear Lake 324; 6, Stillwater 324; 7, Hudson 327; 8, Park 333; 9, Woodbury 333; 10, River Falls 337; 11, Eau Claire North 341; 12, Hudson (second team) 342; 13, Hill-Murray 345; 14, New Richmond 357; 15, Superior 363; 16, Forest Lake 365; 17, Tartan 371; 18, Chippewa Falls 372; 19, Rice Lake 382; 20, Menomonie 430.

Top individuals

1, Owen Rexing (Rosemont) 71; 2, Dan Gabrio (Mahtomedi) 73, 3, Ryan Jamison (White Bear Lake) 74; 4, Matt Marsollek (River Falls) 76; 5, Ben Christenson (EC Memorial) and Nate Donlar (Park) 77; 7, Parker Etzel (EC Memorial), Trey Timm (River Falls) 78 and Will Pasch (Rosemont) 78; 10, Carter Spalding (Woodbury) 79.