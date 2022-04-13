Team scores
1, Eau Claire Memorial 318; 2, Mahtomedi 319; 3, Rosemont 320; 4, East Ridge 322; 5, White Bear Lake 324; 6, Stillwater 324; 7, Hudson 327; 8, Park 333; 9, Woodbury 333; 10, River Falls 337; 11, Eau Claire North 341; 12, Hudson (second team) 342; 13, Hill-Murray 345; 14, New Richmond 357; 15, Superior 363; 16, Forest Lake 365; 17, Tartan 371; 18, Chippewa Falls 372; 19, Rice Lake 382; 20, Menomonie 430.
Top individuals
1, Owen Rexing (Rosemont) 71; 2, Dan Gabrio (Mahtomedi) 73, 3, Ryan Jamison (White Bear Lake) 74; 4, Matt Marsollek (River Falls) 76; 5, Ben Christenson (EC Memorial) and Nate Donlar (Park) 77; 7, Parker Etzel (EC Memorial), Trey Timm (River Falls) 78 and Will Pasch (Rosemont) 78; 10, Carter Spalding (Woodbury) 79.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.