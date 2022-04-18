Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Regis 18, Stanley-Boyd 0

S-B;000;00;— 0 3 2

Regis;(11)13;3X;— 18 15 2

WP: Patrick Callaghan (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Grant Hatfield (0.1 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: Regis: Alex Leis 3-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 BB), Cooper Dykes 3-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 1-2 (R, 5 RBI), Caden Weber 1-1 (2 R, 2 RBI), Mason Kostka 3-4 (2 R, 2B, 4 RBI), Payton Loomis 3-3 (4 R, 3 RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Aiden Mahr 1-2, Logan Burzynski 1-2.

Softball

Augusta 10, Durand 9

Augusta;401;003;2;— 10 9 3

Durand;010;007;1;— 9 9 6

WP: Sam Winsce (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 11 K, 1 BB). LP: Regan Prissel (1.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Augusta: Olivia Meyer 2-4 (2 RBI), Kennedy Korger 2-4 (2 RBI), Emma Lee 2-4 (2 RBI). Durand: Joslin Carothers 2-4 (2 RBI),

Thorp 19, Regis 0

WP: Trysta Leech (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K). Leading hitters: Thorp: Megan Drost 3-4 (HR, 2B).