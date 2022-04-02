Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Wausau West 1

WW;000;01;— 1 4 4

ECM;212;14;— 10 10 1

WP: Dylan O'Connell (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Nathan Woehlert (2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Luke Erickson 3-4 (2B, RBI), O'Connell 2-3 (2B, RBI), Tyson Allen 2-2 (2B, RBI).

Eau Claire Memorial 9, Wausau West 2

ECM;000;421;2;— 9 9 3

WW;100;001;0;— 2 2 4

WP: Jack Redwine (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 3 BB). LP: Jesse Osneis (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Bjorn Pressler 2-3 (2B, 5 RBI), Peyton Platter 2-4, Dylan O'Connell 2-4, Will Seymour 2-4.

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Spring Valley 2

SV;000;010;1;— 2 4 0

BW;000;201;X;— 3 6 1

WP: Cal Smith (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: BW: Masen Werner 2-3 (2B).

Softball

Fall Creek 3, Arcadia 2 (8 inn.)

FC;000;010;11;— 3 6 3

Arcadia;011;000;00;— 2 3 4

WP: Sam Olson (8 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Fall Creek: Riley Nicks 3-4.

Girls Soccer

Chippewa Falls 3, Regis/McDonell 0

R/M;0;0;—;0

CF;2;1;—;3

Goals: 1, Chippewa Falls, Elizabeth Dallas, 5th minute; 2, Chippewa Falls, Haley Mason, 10th minute; 3, Chippewa Falls, Mason, 42nd minute. Saves: Tessa Roach (Regis/McDonell) 6, Mallory Colle (Chippewa Falls) 7.

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 6, Altoona 0

Altoona;0;0;—;0

M-M;3;3;—;6

Goals: 1, M-M, Macy Dobbs (Amalia Briseno), 16th minute; 2, M-M, Kacy Anderson, 29th minute; 3, M-M, Maddie Dobbs, 36th minute; 4, M-M, Maddie Dobbs, 56th minute; 5, M-M, Ella Fry, 61st minute; 6, M-M, Briseno, 66th minute. Shots: Altoona 0, Melrose-Mindoro 18. Saves: Amelia Pederson (Altoona) 12.