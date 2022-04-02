WW;000;01;— 1 4 4
ECM;212;14;— 10 10 1
WP: Dylan O'Connell (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Nathan Woehlert (2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Luke Erickson 3-4 (2B, RBI), O'Connell 2-3 (2B, RBI), Tyson Allen 2-2 (2B, RBI).
ECM;000;421;2;— 9 9 3
WW;100;001;0;— 2 2 4
WP: Jack Redwine (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 3 BB). LP: Jesse Osneis (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Bjorn Pressler 2-3 (2B, 5 RBI), Peyton Platter 2-4, Dylan O'Connell 2-4, Will Seymour 2-4.
SV;000;010;1;— 2 4 0
BW;000;201;X;— 3 6 1
WP: Cal Smith (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: BW: Masen Werner 2-3 (2B).
FC;000;010;11;— 3 6 3
Arcadia;011;000;00;— 2 3 4
WP: Sam Olson (8 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Fall Creek: Riley Nicks 3-4.
R/M;0;0;—;0
CF;2;1;—;3
Goals: 1, Chippewa Falls, Elizabeth Dallas, 5th minute; 2, Chippewa Falls, Haley Mason, 10th minute; 3, Chippewa Falls, Mason, 42nd minute. Saves: Tessa Roach (Regis/McDonell) 6, Mallory Colle (Chippewa Falls) 7.
Altoona;0;0;—;0
M-M;3;3;—;6
Goals: 1, M-M, Macy Dobbs (Amalia Briseno), 16th minute; 2, M-M, Kacy Anderson, 29th minute; 3, M-M, Maddie Dobbs, 36th minute; 4, M-M, Maddie Dobbs, 56th minute; 5, M-M, Ella Fry, 61st minute; 6, M-M, Briseno, 66th minute. Shots: Altoona 0, Melrose-Mindoro 18. Saves: Amelia Pederson (Altoona) 12.
