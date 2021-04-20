Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 11, Holmen 1
Holmen1;0;-;1
Memorial;5;6;-;11
Goals: 1, Memorial, Easton Bertoni (Daken Welch), 4th minute; 2, Memorial, Bertoni (Jared Nunez), 20th minute; 3, Memorial, Bertoni (Ryder Woodworth), 24th minute; 4, Memorial, Woodworth (Mason Sherman), 25th minute; 5, Memorial, Woodworth, 38th minute; 6, Holmen, Braxton Strupp, 45th minute; 7, Memorial, Bertoni, 54th minute; 8, Memorial, Ben Zumwalt, 55th minute; 9, Memorial, Bertoni (Lukas Olson), 56th minute; 10, Memorial, Joey Moua (Sherman), 74th minute; 11, Memorial, Eli Daniels (Moua), 74th minute; 12, Memorial, Sherman, 78th minute. Shots: Memorial 20, Holmen 4. Saves: Brody Luepke (Memorial) 3, Derek Russell (Holmen) 9. Records: Memorial 9-2.