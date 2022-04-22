Soccer stock photo

Girls soccer

Eau Claire North 4, Marshfield 0

ECN;3;1;—;4

Marshfield;0;0;—;0

Goals: 1, ECN, Abbey Liddell (Katlyn Grant), 4th minute; 2, ECN, Grant (Liddell), 19th minute; 3, ECN, Ava Berg (Liddell), 30th minute; 4, Liddell (Berg), 48th minute. Shots: Marshfield 14, ECN 12. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 8, Kami Quade (North) 3, Ava Sainterme (Marshfield) 5, Ella Allar (Marshfield) 4.

Softball

Rice Lake 13, Eau Claire Memorial 1

ECM;001;00;— 1 3 2

RL;660;1X;— 13 9 3

WP: Kamryn Kunz (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: Rice Lake: Emily Mofle 3-4 (2 RBI), Lexi Halvorson 2-2 (2B, 2 RBI).