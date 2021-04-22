Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 13, Sparta 0
Memorial 9 4 — 13
Sparta 0 0 — 0
Goals: 1, Memorial, Jared Nunez (Ben Zumwalt), 5th minute; 2, Memorial, Jared Nunez (Zumwalt), 13th minute; 3, Memorial, Ryan Biwer (Ryder Woodford), 17th minute; 4, Memorial, Lukas Olson (Nunez), 21st minute; 5, Memorial, Woodford (Mason Sherman), 29th minute; 6, Memorial, Nunez (Sherman), 35th minute; 7. Memorial, Sherman (Joey Moua), 36th minute; 8, Memorial, Eli Daniels (Sherman), 43rd minute; 9, Memorial, Moua (Andreas Beaume), 44th minute; 10, Memorial, Zumwalt, 53rd minute; 11, Memorial, Zumwalt, 54th minute; 12, Memorial, Moua (Zumwalt), 55th minute; Moua, 57th minute. Shots: Memorial 17, Sparta 1. Saves: Brody Luepke (Memorial) 1, Matthew Richards (Sparta) 1. Record: Memorial 10-2.
Eau Claire North 1, La Crosse Central 1
North 1 0 — 1
Central 0 1 — 1
Goals: 1, North, Eliot Gannon (Parker Steffel), 45th minute; 2, Central, Devin Wilkerson (Joseph Lee), 88th minute. Shots: North 7, Central 8. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 6, Jack Olson (Central) 4.