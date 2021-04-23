Stock football photo

Football

Holmen 42, Eau Claire North 0

North;0;0;0;0;-;0

Holmen;7;14;14;7;-;42

First Quarter

H: Nathan Nevala 8 run (S. Malone kick), 8:39.

Second Quarter

H: Andrew Weiss 8 run (Malone kick), 8:11.

H: Sam Barnett 5 run (Malone kick), 0:26.

Third Quarter

H: Luke LeClaire 44 run (Malone kick), 11:09.

H: Connor Weis 11 pass from LeClaire (Malone kick), 5:42.

Fourth Quarter

H: Cooper Molling 2 run (Malone kick), 7:47.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): North (21-7): Remy Rassbach 10-17, Kyle Greenlund 9-(-14), Matthew Johnson 1-4, Tyson Harvey 1-0. Holmen (49-340): LeClaire 10-98, Nevala 9-62, Barnett 8-60, Braedon Graw 6-49, Kellen Lomas 4-13, Weiss 3-9, Matt McBride 2-35.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): North: Greenlund 5-13-1-36. Holmen: LeClaire 2-2-0-50.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): North: Nolan Coyle 2-13, Traeton Gross 1-10, Rassbach 1-7, Harvey 1-6. Holmen: Weis 2-50.