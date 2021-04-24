Football stock photo
Photo by Branden Nall

Football

Notre Dame 24, Eau Claire Memorial 21 (OT)

Notre Dame;3;7;3;8;3;-;24

Memorial;0;7;7;7;0;-;21

First Quarter

ND: Aiden Wolfram 40 field goal.

Second Quarter

ND: 29 pass (kick).

M: Marco Ebeling 29 pass from Tyson Allen (kick).

Third Quarter

ND: Wolfram 32 field goal.

M: Brice Wingad 3 run (kick).

Fourth Quarter

ND: 1 run (2-point conversion).

M: Jack Redwine 39 pass from Wingad (kick).

Overtime

ND: Wolfram 37 field goal.

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial: Reese Woerner 18-50, Brice Wingad 14-51.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Wingad 14-27-2-162, Tyson Allen 1-1-0-29.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Marco Ebeling 6-107, Brenton Weinstein 5-14, Jack Redwine 1-39, Grant Gerber 3-31.