At Colfax
Team scores
1, Ellsworth 340; 2, McDonell/Regis 345; 3, Baldwin-Woodville 356; 4, Osceola 373; 5, Somerset 390; 6, Colfax/Elk Mound 399; 7, Cadott 404; 8, Osseo-Fairchild 405; 9, Spring Valley 431; 10, Stanley-Boyd 450; 11, Turtle Lake 493.
Top individuals
1, Andrew Bauer (M/R) 80; 2, Ethan Oricchio (E) and Tyler Reiter (Prescott) 81; 4, August Lang (Som) 83; 5, Chase Van Ranst (BW), Landon Eggen (BW), Nick White (E) and Ethan Hall (Osc) 85.
Altoona;000;201;2;— 5 3 3
SCC;000;020;0;— 2 5 1
WP: Logan Lau (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER). LP: Adam Nelson (5.2 IP, 7 K, 5 BB, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER). Leading hitters: Altoona: Colin Boyarski 1-2 (RBI, SB), Evan Gustafson 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI), Trent Cornell 1-3 (2 RBI, SB).
Mondovi;200;000;1;— 3 6 1
SV;400;000;X;— 4 6 2
WP: Connor Ducklow (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB). LP: Hunter Sandberg (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: SV: Tyler Bowman 2-3 (2B). Mondovi: Andrew Rud 2-4 (RBI), Austin Remington 1-2 (HR, 2 RBI).
