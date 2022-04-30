At Oconomowoc
Team scores
1, Eau Claire Memorial 307; 2, De Pere 325; 3, Ashwaubenon 327; 4, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 330; 5, Arrowhead 333; 6, Madison Memorial 338; 7, Monona Grove 345; 8, Pewaukee 347; 9, Medford 348; 10, Nicolet 361; 11, Black River Falls 386; 12, Lomira 403.
Top individuals
1, Sam Hurley (Ash) 72; 2, Parker Etzel (ECM) and Will Schlitz (ECM) 75; 4, Isaac Schmidt (MM) 76; 5, Jack Weisenberger (DP) and Sam Mehlberg (DP) 77.
Other local finishers
Eau Claire Memorial: Cole Fisher 78, Ben Christenson 79.
