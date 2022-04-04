Cumberland;000;111;0;— 3 5 0
Regis;423;010;X;— 10 6 2
WP: Patrick Callaghan (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Ryan Lundmark (1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: Cumberland: Lundmark 1-2 (R), Walker Wissbrooker 1-2 (2B, R, RBI). Regis: Alex Leis 0-0 (2 R, 3 BB, RBI), Cole Selvig 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Zander Rockow 2-4 (R, 2B, 3B, 2 SB, RBI), Caden Weber 1-1 (2 R, 2 SB, 2 BB).
OF;000;431;0;— 8 6 1
BT;000;000;0;— 0 5 2
WP: Spencer Osmonson (5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Anthony Oldendorf (3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo-Fairchild: Zach Rosman 2-3 (3 RBI). Blair-Taylor: Cain Fremstad 2-3 (2B).
Durand;010;100;0;— 2 5 0
Mondovi;001;302;X;— 6 6 1
WP: Hunter Sandberg (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 5 BB). LP: Ethan Fedie (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Mondovi: Andrew Rud 3-4 (2B, 3B, 2 RBI). Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 1-3 (2B).
ES;000;100;0;— 1 4 2
Arcadia;000;020;X;— 2 5 1
WP: Prestin Scow (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB). LP: Tyler Webb (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: Eleva-Strum: Justin Becker 2-3 (RBI).
OF;000;00;— 0 0 2
BT;810;01;— 10 11 0
WP: Abby Thompson (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB). LP: Madi Loonstra (4.2 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Blair-Taylor: Lindsay Steien 3-3 (3B, 2 RBI), Thompson 2-2 (2B, 2 RBI), Lydia Frederixon 2-3 (2 RBI).
Singles
No. 1: Alex Erickson (R) def. William Coffey 7-5, 6-1. No. 2: Danil Roberts (L) def. Zach Laber 6-2, 7-6 (9). No. 3: Erik Moore (L) def. Jude Multhauf 4-6, 7-5, 3-10. No. 4: Alex Konczakowski (L) def. Preston Szepieniec 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: John Herath/Charlie Schleifer (L) def. Griffin Kristo/Hank Axelrod 6-1, 6-4. No. 2: Gavin Wappler/Brayden Depaolo (L) def. Trevor Kern/Nash Cullinan 6-1, 6-4. No. 3: Alessio Komro/Eli Henrickson (R) def. Finnian Clark/Tyler Stevenson 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
