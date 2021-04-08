Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Superior 1
Memorial def. Superior 25-27, 25-9, 25-22, 25-14.
Memorial leaders: Brenna Bruchert 21 kills, Maja Anderson 21 digs, Emma Miller 24 assists.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 3, La Crosse Logan 1
North;1;2 - 3
Logan;0;1 - 1
Goals: 1, North, Elliott Solberg (Joshua Jahn), 28th minute; 2, Logan, Solomon Szymanski, 47th minute; 3, North, Eliot Gannon (Jack Ertz), 50th minute; 4, North, Solberg (Jahn), 89th minute. Shots: North 12, Logan 6. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 5, Eli Carr (Logan) 7. Records: North 2-1-1.