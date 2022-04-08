Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Eau Claire North 11, Rice Lake 1

ECN;411;32;— 11 8 1

RL;000;10;— 1 6 1

WP: Andrew Milner (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). LP: Matt Juza (2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: North: Cole Bakkum 2-3 (2 SB), Jonah Hanson 1-1 (2 RBI), Chase Watkins 1-1 (2 RBI), Gabe Richardson 1-3 (2B, RBI). Rice Lake: Elliott Nolin 1-3 (2B).

Boyceville 10, Colfax 0

Colfax;000;00;— 0 4 5

Boyceville;100;81;— 10 6 0

WP: Jacob Granley (3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB). LP: J. Flatland (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Boyceville: Chase Hollister 2-3, Braden Roemhild 1-3 (2 RBI).

Augusta 10, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Lincoln;000;00;— 0 2 3

Augusta;103;51;— 10  0

WP: Zander Harris (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: Keegan Holman (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Augusta: Brennan King 2-2 (2B, 3 RBI), Harris 1-2 (2B, 2 RBI).

Girls soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Whitnall 0

ECM;5;2;—;7

Whitnall;0;0;—;0

Goals: 1, ECM, Tessa Ross (Ella Herman), 9th minute; 2, ECM, Herman (Annika Skolos), 10th minute; 3, ECM, Herman (Molly LoRusso), 12th minute; 4, ECM, Clare Shinners (Teagan Marum), 14th minute; 5, ECM, Sarah Lester (Herman), 30th minute; 6, ECM, Marum (Bryanna Hoffman), 47th minute; 7, ECM, Hoffman (Shinners), 54th minute. Shots: Memorial 29, Whitnall 10.

Regis/McDonell 11, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0

W/WR;0;0;—;0

R/M;8;3;—;11

Goals: 1, R/M, Samantha Shaffer (Lexi Ridenour), 1st minute; 2, R/M, Shaffer (Annabelle Schroeder), 1st minute; 3, R/M, Schroeder (Colleen Callaghan), 8th minute; 4, R/M, Alison Haag (Callaghan), 12th minute; 5, R/M, Haag (Callaghan), 16th minute; 6, R/M, Wautoma own goal, 20th minute; 7, R/M, Lucy Auth (Abigail Erickson), 24th minute; 8, R/M, Mattie Albright, 27th minute; 9, R/M, Aly Ferguson, 43rd minute; 10, R/M, Amber Adams, 43rd minute; 11, R/M, Erickson (Schroeder), 50th minute. Saves: Tessa Roach (Regis/McDonell) 2. Records: Regis/McDonell 3-1, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0-2.

Osceola 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 2

A/FC;1;1;—;2

Osceola;2;1;—;3

Goals: 1, Altoona/Fall Creek, Xeng Her (Kassidy Andreas), 24th minute; 2, Osceola, Williamson, 29th minute; 3, Osceola, Williamson (Gustafson), 39th minute; 4, Altoona/Fall Creek, Abigail Stangl, 67th minute; 5, Osceola, Altoona/Fall Creek own goal, 78th minute. Shots: Altoona/Fall Creek 9, Osceola 19. Saves: Amelia Pederson (Altoona/Fall Creek) 17, Izzy Libansky (Osceola) 1. Records: Altoona/Fall Creek 0-3.

Somerset 1, Chippewa Falls 0

Saves: Mallory Colle (Chippewa Falls) 1.