At Superior
Team scores
1, Eau Claire Memorial 292; 2, River Falls 293; 3, Superior and Cloquet 319; 5, Eau Claire North 320; 6, Proctor 332; 7, Grand Rapids 334; 8, Chippewa Falls 348; 9, Ashland 354; 10, Rice Lake 357; 11, Washburn 426.
Top individuals
1, Will Schlitz (ECM) 69; 2, Trey Timm (RF) 69; 3, Carter Lee (ECN) 70; 4, Parker Etzel (ECM) 72; 5, Ethan Campbell (RF) 73.
Altoona;57(12);21;— 27 15 4
Amery;010;11;— 3 2 7
WP: Andy Schmidt (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Austin Schleusner (0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Altoona: Kellen Smith 3-3 (RBI, 3 R), CJ Varsho 2-2 (RBI, 3 R), Evan Gustafson 2-3 (2B, 4 RBI, 2 R), Ben Kuenkel 2-3 (3 RBI, 2 R), Trent Cornell 2-3 (3 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB), Colin Boyarski a2-4 (RBI, 3 R, SB), Riley Wiggins 1-3 (RBI, 2 R), Logan Lau 1-5 (3 RBI).
IL;103;024;3;— 13 9 5
Augusta;101;010;4;— 7 7 5
WP: Jonah Mueller (2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: Z. Harris (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Immanuel: Bryce Sydow 3-5, Christian Schaller 2-3 (3 RBI). Augusta: Z. Harris 2-4 (3B, RBI).
Bloomer;000;040;3;— 7 11 2
Prescott;001;001;0;— 2 5 3
WP: Calley Olson (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB). LP: T. Graf (7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (2B, HR, RBI), Calley Olson 2-4 (HR, RBI), Makenna Hilger 2-4 (RBI), Laikyn Maidment 2-4 (2B, RBI).
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.