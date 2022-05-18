Golf stock photo

Boys golf

Superior Invite

At Superior

Team scores

1, Eau Claire Memorial 292; 2, River Falls 293; 3, Superior and Cloquet 319; 5, Eau Claire North 320; 6, Proctor 332; 7, Grand Rapids 334; 8, Chippewa Falls 348; 9, Ashland 354; 10, Rice Lake 357; 11, Washburn 426.

Top individuals

1, Will Schlitz (ECM) 69; 2, Trey Timm (RF) 69; 3, Carter Lee (ECN) 70; 4, Parker Etzel (ECM) 72; 5, Ethan Campbell (RF) 73.

Late Tuesday

Baseball

Altoona 27, Amery 3

Altoona;57(12);21;— 27 15 4

Amery;010;11;— 3 2 7

WP: Andy Schmidt (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Austin Schleusner (0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Altoona: Kellen Smith 3-3 (RBI, 3 R), CJ Varsho 2-2 (RBI, 3 R), Evan Gustafson 2-3 (2B, 4 RBI, 2 R), Ben Kuenkel 2-3 (3 RBI, 2 R), Trent Cornell 2-3 (3 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB), Colin Boyarski a2-4 (RBI, 3 R, SB), Riley Wiggins 1-3 (RBI, 2 R), Logan Lau 1-5 (3 RBI).

Immanuel Lutheran 13, Augusta 7

IL;103;024;3;— 13 9 5

Augusta;101;010;4;— 7 7 5

WP: Jonah Mueller (2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: Z. Harris (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Immanuel: Bryce Sydow 3-5, Christian Schaller 2-3 (3 RBI). Augusta: Z. Harris 2-4 (3B, RBI).

Softball

Bloomer 7, Prescott 2

Bloomer;000;040;3;— 7 11 2

Prescott;001;001;0;— 2 5 3

WP: Calley Olson (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB). LP: T. Graf (7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (2B, HR,  RBI), Calley Olson 2-4 (HR, RBI), Makenna Hilger 2-4 (RBI), Laikyn Maidment 2-4 (2B, RBI).