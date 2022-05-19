Softball stock photo

Baseball

Eau Claire North 7, Hudson 0

ECN;001;032;1;— 7 8 1

Hudson;000;000;0;— 0 4 4

WP: Jalen Pascal (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB). LP: Ben Berkhof (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: North: Tyler Mooney 3-4, Roscoe Rennock 3-3 (RBI).

River Falls 2, Menomonie 0

Menomonie;000;000;0;— 0 4 2

RF;020;000;X;— 2 5 1

WP: Eli Condon (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Treysen Witt (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Menomonie: Trey Mensing 3-3.

Ashland 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

CW;000;000;0;— 0 1 1

Ashland;000;201;X;— 3 6 3

WP: Kruzan (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Connor Evitch (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Ashland: Peterson 1-3 (2 RBI).

Osceola 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Osceola;003;001;2;— 6 8 0

BW;000;100;0;— 1 9 1

WP: Cotch (5 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). LP: Sam Hush (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: B-W: Ty Fink 2-4, Masen Werner 2-3, Trenton Veenendaal 2-3 (RBI).

Softball

De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0

ES;000;00;— 0 4 3

DS;310;24;— 10 13 0

WP: J. Gianoli (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB). LP: Grace Clark (4.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 K, 1 BB).

Fall Creek 11, Neillsville 0

Neillsville;000;00;— 0 5 2

FC;305;3X;— 11 15 2

WP: Sam Olson (5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB). LP: D. Rochester (4 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: FC: Kennedy Tumm 3-3 (2 RBI), Lexi Gustafson 3-3 (2 RBI), Sam Olson 2-4, Hannah Herrem 2-3 (2B, RBI), Sophie Johnson 2-2 (HR, 2 RBI).

Girls soccer

Eau Claire North 3, Superior 0

ECN;0;3;—;3

Superior;0;0;—;0

Goals: 1, Abbey Liddel (Katlyn Grant), 50th minute; 2, Hallie Steinmetz, 67th minute; 3, Sydni Schindler (Leah Nelson), 78th minute. Shots: North 19, Superior 4. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 4, Lexie Lohman (Superior) 6, Maggie Mueller (Superior) 3.