ECN;001;032;1;— 7 8 1
Hudson;000;000;0;— 0 4 4
WP: Jalen Pascal (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB). LP: Ben Berkhof (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: North: Tyler Mooney 3-4, Roscoe Rennock 3-3 (RBI).
Menomonie;000;000;0;— 0 4 2
RF;020;000;X;— 2 5 1
WP: Eli Condon (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Treysen Witt (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Menomonie: Trey Mensing 3-3.
CW;000;000;0;— 0 1 1
Ashland;000;201;X;— 3 6 3
WP: Kruzan (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Connor Evitch (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Ashland: Peterson 1-3 (2 RBI).
Osceola;003;001;2;— 6 8 0
BW;000;100;0;— 1 9 1
WP: Cotch (5 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). LP: Sam Hush (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: B-W: Ty Fink 2-4, Masen Werner 2-3, Trenton Veenendaal 2-3 (RBI).
ES;000;00;— 0 4 3
DS;310;24;— 10 13 0
WP: J. Gianoli (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB). LP: Grace Clark (4.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 K, 1 BB).
Neillsville;000;00;— 0 5 2
FC;305;3X;— 11 15 2
WP: Sam Olson (5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB). LP: D. Rochester (4 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: FC: Kennedy Tumm 3-3 (2 RBI), Lexi Gustafson 3-3 (2 RBI), Sam Olson 2-4, Hannah Herrem 2-3 (2B, RBI), Sophie Johnson 2-2 (HR, 2 RBI).
ECN;0;3;—;3
Superior;0;0;—;0
Goals: 1, Abbey Liddel (Katlyn Grant), 50th minute; 2, Hallie Steinmetz, 67th minute; 3, Sydni Schindler (Leah Nelson), 78th minute. Shots: North 19, Superior 4. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 4, Lexie Lohman (Superior) 6, Maggie Mueller (Superior) 3.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.