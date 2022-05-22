Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Eau Claire North 10, La Crosse Central 4

LCC;200;011;0;— 4 7 3

ECN;800;020;X;— 10 12 0

WP: Andrew Milner (4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB). LP: Denzer (0.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: ECN: Henry Wilkinson 4-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Gabe Richardson 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Sam Feck 2-3 (RBI).

Eau Claire North 7, La Crosse Central 0

LCC;000;000;0;— 0 2 1

ECN;033;010;X;— 7 9 1

WP: Sam Feck (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 4 BB). LP: Barnhart (3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: ECN: Chase Watkins 3-3 (RBI), Nolan Coyle 2-3 (3 RBI).

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 5 (9 inn.)

CF;201;000;200;— 5 10 1

ECM;300;001;103;— 8 6 4

WP: Peyton Platter (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB). LP: Brady Johnson (3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Dylan O'Connell 3-4 (RBI), Jack Redwine 2-2 (2B, HR, 4 RBI). CF: Liam Brennan 3-5 (2B), Grady Fredrick 3-5 (2 RBI), Mayson Tester 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI).

Superior 5, Menomonie 0

Superior;010;400;0;— 5 5 0

Menomonie;000;000;0;— 0 4 4

Leading hitters: Menomonie: Treysen Witt 1-3 (SB).

Superior 10, Menomonie 1

Superior;530;100;1;— 10 17 1

Menomonie;100;000;0;— 1 9 0

Leading hitters: Menomonie: Kahne Johnson 2-3, James Hoff 2-3 (2B).

Whitehall 8, Blair-Taylor 1

BT;000;01;— 1 5 2

Whitehall;410;3X;— 8 7 0

Whitehall 7, Blair-Taylor 1

Whitehall;412;00;— 7 8 0

BT;010;00;— 1 3 3

Softball

Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire North 0

CF;102;040;0;— 7 12 0

ECN;000;000;0;— 0 5 1

WP: Lakken McEathron (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Kira Schubert (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: CF: Madyson Baker 3-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Camryn Fjelstad 2-3 (HR, 2 RBI), Makenna Johnston 2-4. ECN: Brooklyn Scherer 1-2 (2B).