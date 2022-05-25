Soccer stock photo

Girls soccer

Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0

Menomonie;0;0;—;0

North;5;3;—;8

Goals: 1, Abbey Liddell (Claire Gannon), 18th minute; 2, Katlyn Grant (Liddell), 19th minute; 3, Claire Gannon (Halle Steinmetz), 20th minute; 4, Grant (Steinmetz), 32nd minute; 5, Leah Nelson (Steinmetz), 38th minute; 6, Liddell (Steinmetz), 52nd minute; 7, Steinmetz (Liddell), 74th minute; 8, Steinmetz, 77th minute. Shots: North 23, Menomonie 4. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 2.