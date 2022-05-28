Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Lakeville North 10, Eau Claire Memorial 7 (8 inn.)

LN;201;040;03;— 10 10 0

ECM;420;100;00;— 7 10 2

WP: Hangen (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB). LP: Leo Lauscher (2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: ECM: Leo Lauscher 2-3 (HR, 3 RBI), Dylan O'Connell 2-4, Jack Redwine 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Peyton Platter 1-4 (2 RBI).