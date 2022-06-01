B-W; 0 040;20; - 641
Bloomer; 030;4020; - 641
WP: Megan Smetana(7 IP, 1H, 3R, 4BB, 12SO). LP: Callie Olson (6IP, 4H, 6 R, 2ER, 3BB, 9SO). Leading Hitters: Bloomer: K. Rada 1-3(3B, 3RBI). Baldwin-Woodville: K.Oehlke1-3(2B, 3RBI).
Thorp;232;220;1;— 12 18 0
IL;200;100;0;— 3 9 0
WP: Trysta Leech (7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 K, 0 BB). LP: Faith Kazemba (3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Thorp: Ava Teclaw 5-5 (3B, 4 RBI), Abby Schultz 4-5 (2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Alexa Hanson 3-4, Lizzy Frankewicz 2-4 (3 RBI), Trysta Leech 2-3 (2B). Immanuel: Faith Kazemba 3-3 (2B), Cheyenne Wales 2-3, Maddie Bauer 2-3 (2B, RBI).
West Salem;000;100;0;— 1 6 3
Altoona;002;601;X;— 9 7 3
WP: Andy Schmid (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB). LP: Sam Schmidt (3.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Altoona: Colin Boyarski 2-2 (2 R), Ben Kuenkel 2-4 (RBI), Evan Gustafson 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI, R), CJ Varsho 1-3 (2 RBI, R), Logan Lau 1-4 (2 RBI, R).
ECN;0;0;—;0
CF;2;0;—;2
Goals: 1, Reagan Palichat (Haley Mason), 10th minute; 2, Lizzy Dallas, 22nd minute. Saves: Ella Peterson (North) 3, Mallory Colle (CF) 8. Shots: North 9, CF 4.
