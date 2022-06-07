Baseball stock photo

Baseball

Regis 7, Independence/Gilmanton 5

I/G;102;000;2;— 5 8 3

Regis;003;022;X;— 7 7 3

WP: Zander Rockow (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K). LP: Brandon Sylla (2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: I/G: Ben Pyka 2-4 (2 R, 2B), Brandon Sylla 2-4 (3 RBI), Tyler Kingsbury 2-4. Regis: Alex Leis 1-3 (2B, 2 R, RBI), Cooper Dykes 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Matt Vesperman 2-3 (R, RBI), Patrick Callaghan 1-3 (2B, R).

Regis 13, Northwood/Solon Springs 10

Regis;210;053;2;— 13 11 4

NSS;014;011;2;— 10 7 1

WP: Zander Rockow (1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 K). LP: Colby Latvala (1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: Regis: Alex Leis 2-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Cooper Dykes 1-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 2-2 (RBI), Zander Rockow 3-5 (2B, SB, 3 RBI), Caden Weber 1-2 (2 R, 3 BB), Mason Kostka 1-3 (2 R, RBI), Payton Loomis 1-4 (2 R, 3B). N/SS: Abe Ahltberg 1-4 (2B, 2 R, RBI), Gage Blaylock 2-3 (RBI).

Rice Lake 4, Osceola 0

Osceola;000;000;0;— 0 0 1

RL;021;010;X;— 4 7 3

WP: Christian Lindow (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 1 BB). LP: Dylan Cotch (4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: RL: Easton Stone 2-3 (2B, RBI), Christian Lindow 1-2 (HR, 2 RBI).

Mosinee 5, Altoona 4

Mosinee;003;200;0;— 5 7 1

Altoona;001;010;2;— 4 4 3

WP: Keagan Jirschele (6 IP, 8 K, 4 BB, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER). LP: Andy Schmid (3.1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER). Leading hitters: Altoona: Trent Cornell 2-3 (2B, 3 R), Colin Boyarski 1-1 (RBI), Bennett Stokke 1-3 (RBI).

Aquinas 4, Elk Mound 3

EM;000;003;0;— 3 5 4

Aquinas;101;002;X;— 4 6 0

WP: Will Deets (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). LP: Kamron Diermeier (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: EM: Avery Kaanta 2-3 (R).