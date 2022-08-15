Team scores
1, New Richmond 350; 2, Regis/Altoona 371; 3, Chippewa Falls 376; 4, River Falls 385; 5, Colfax/Elk Mound 397; 6, Menomonie 425; 7, Rice Lake 433; 8, Bloomer 434; 9, Eau Claire Memorial 436; 10, Osseo-Fairchild 438; 11, Eau Claire North 528.
Top individuals
1, Belle Kongshaug (C/EM) and Abbie Ritzer (NR) 77; 3, Nora Harris (NR) 83; 4, Kaitlyn Bohl (B), Mahlia McCane (RF), Karalyn Skinner (R/A), Lydia Jensen (R/A) 84.
Other local finishers
Bloomer: Lilly Nelson 111, Stella Nelson 114, Dani Latz 125, Elise Rothbauer 128. Chippewa Falls: Sarah Chaffee 90, Marley Sterling 92, Ava Finn 96, Addy Seaholm 98, Madeline Johnson 106. Colfax/Elk Mound: Selena Clickner 102, Gabi Amble 108, Josie Seehaver 110, Anne Baier 127. Eau Claire North: Kaylee Erickson 104, Cambree Lokken 109, Mara Tuma 156, Brooklynn Askland 159, Alexis Slemec 161. Eau Claire Memorial: Isabelle Campbell 87, Natalie Jones 103, Teckla Wahlstrand 118, Kendra Betley 128, Jerra Peters 148. Menomonie: Lexi Stokes 95, Addi Sobota 106, Maddy Shea 109, Sienna Steinmetz 115, Maggie Winsand 122. Osseo-Fairchild: Trinity Knudtson 102, Tymeka Eisberner 102, Eleice Dahl 108, Melanie Andersen 126, Hailie Knudtson 143. Regis/Altoona: Elli Anderson 88, Mariska Remington 115, Brianna Coenen 115. Rice Lake: Jenna Harris 94, Kate Scharf 102, Shea Zadra 112, Madison Elliott 125. Stanley-Boyd: Emerson Felmlee 90, Hannah Tinjum 119, Carly Verbeten 119.
