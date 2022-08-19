Football
Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8
Logan;0;0;8;0;— 8
Memorial;6;16;14;0;— 36
First Quarter
ECM: Peter Albert 9 pass from Ryan Thompson (kick failed).
Second Quarter
ECM: Reagan Hub 6 pass from Thompson (Hub run).
ECM: Julius Clark 9 pass from Thompson (Alec Tomac run).
Third Quarter
ECM: Clark 27 pass from Thompson (kick good).
L: 18-yard pass (conversion good).
ECM: Shimar Simmons 72 run (kick good).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (30-233): Simmons 12-142, Albert 7-59, Clark 1-13, Leo Lauscher 3-8, Thompson 5-7, J. Conner 2-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 17-23-1-141.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Clark 6-76, Simmons 3-33, Albert 3-10, T. Ferguson 1-8, Hub 1-6, Conner 1-5, T. Kopsell 1-4, Gerber 1-0.
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21
SV;0;7;14;0;— 21
Durand;6;0;8;8;— 22
First Quarter
D: Dawson Hartung 1 run (pass failed), 0:10.
Second Quarter
SV: Diego Schmitt 1 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
SV: Wyatt Goveronski 1 run (Stasiek kick), 7:23.
D: Hartung 1 run (Ryan Mason run), 3:05.
SV: Stasiek 70 return (Stasiek kick), 2:54.
Fourth Quarter
D: Mason 9 run (Hartung run), 10:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (37-143): Schmitt 15-60, Goveronski 10-34, Stasiek 4-27, Justin Rielly 4-10, Trevor Forster 2-7, Tanner Dicus 1-5. Durand (52-256): Hartung 26-113, Mason 17-109, Eli Whitwam 8-28, Ethan Hurlburt 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley: Goveronski 3-6-0-39. Durand: Whitwam 2-4-0-22, Hurlburt 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Cade Stasiek 2-30, Rielly 1-9. Durand: Hurlburt 1-19, Mason 1-3.
Ladysmith 44, Barron 0
Ladysmith;24;20;0;0;— 44
Barron;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
L: Aiden Wilson 11 pass from Brady Ingersoll (Logan Alberson pass from Ingersoll), 7:46
L: Alberson 66 pass from Ingersoll (Ingersoll run), 5:01.
L: Aiden Wilson interception return (Braeden Little pass from Ingersoll), 0:14.
Second Quarter
L: Ingersoll 11 run (run failed), 10:45.
L: Doug Stevenson 30 pass from Ingersoll (Clayton Roscoe pass from Ingersoll), 4:57.
L: Ingersoll 17 run (run failed), 1:04.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Ladysmith (24-108): Matthew Roach 7-53, Ingersoll 6-45, Roscoe 2-13, Jackson Summerfield 3-6, Derek Andres 3-3, Aiden Wilson 1-0, Braden Little 1-(-4), Ashton Clark 1-(-8). Barron (40-67): Caiden LaLiberty 15-29, Ryan Etlicher 14-19, David Pond 3-15, Johnathon Wakefield 3-9, Brett McDonough 3-1, Glendon Thompson 2-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Ladysmith: Ingersoll 8-11-0-161, Little 0-1-0-0. Barron: LaLiberty 3-9-1-34, Thompson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Ladysmith: Alberson 1-66, Aiden Wilson 5-41, Doug Stevenson 1-30, Little 1-24. Barron: Wakefield 2-18, Etlicher 1-16.
Pepin/Alma 36, Elmwood/Plum City 26
EPC;6;0;12;8;— 26
PA;7;7;16;6;— 36
First Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 20 run (run failed), 6:30.
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 2 run (Madox Stewart kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
PA: Bergmann 2 run (Stewart kick), 4:42.
Third Quarter
EPC: Asher 1 run (run failed), 6:27.
PA: Bergmann 7 run (Bergmann run), 4:59.
EPC: Riley Bechel 45 pass from Asher (run failed), 1:48.
PA: Evan Olson 43 pass from Drew Seifert (Cainnin Mann pass from Olson), 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Asher 85 run (Asher urn), 10:23.
PA: Bergmann 2 run (pass failed), 7:38.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): EPC (42-276): Asher 21-218, Christian Martin 8-28, Blake Allen 5-14, Ambros Malles 3-10, Aaden Birtzer 5-6. PA (44-238): Bergmann 29-157, Riesgraf 5-33, Seifert 5-23, Stewart 2-17, Olson 3-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): EPC: Asher 2-2-0-54, Aaden Birtzer 2-6-0-15. PA: Seifert 7-9-0-147.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): EPC: Bechel 1-45, Frank Weix 2-15, Martin 1-9. PA: Olson 4-122, Bergmann 2-20, Mann 1-5.
Somerset 34, Bloomer 6
Bloomer;0;0;6;0;— 6
Somerset;6;14;0;14;— 34
First Quarter
S: Nick Tollakson 69 pass (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
S: Dylan Leccia 43 pass (conversion good).
S: Caymen Gebheim 39 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
B: Jackson Omar 2 run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
S: 11-yard pass (conversion failed).
S: 8-yard run (conversion good).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (36-73): G. Prince 15-32, Omar 10-19, B. Miller 4-15, Zeke Strand 5-13, K. Bergh 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prince 5-10-0-76, Keegan Yohnk 1-2-1-6.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: E. Rogge 1-38, Ethan Rubenzer 2-29, K. Bah 2-13, B. McCann 1-6, K. Bergh 1-3.