Prescott;0;0;6;0;— 6
Regis;0;6;7;0;— 13
Second quarter
R: Carson Tait 5 run (kick fails), 0:16.
Third quarter
P: Barrett Temmers 5 run (kick fails), 3:57.
R: Jack Weisenberger 46 run (Alex Erickson kick), 2:11.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Prescott (33-96): Barrett Temmers 16-53, Tucker Lansing 5-30, Teddy Bernick 7-19, will Packard 3-8, Shane Butler 1-(-3). Regis: Josh Brickner 12-71, Jack Weisenberger 6-53, Carson Tait 3-24, Ian Andrews 6-20, Everett Tait 6-18, Alex Figy 4-11, Chase Kostka 2-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prescott (16-28-0-108): Teddy Bernick 16-28-0-108. Regis (4-8-0-63): Kendon Krogman 4-8-0-63.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Prescott (16-108): Will Packard 5-35, Barrett Temmers 4-25, Shane Butler 2-23, Nolan Thomley 2-10, Owen Bayer 1-3. Regis (4-63): Ian Andrews 1-31, Jack Weisenberger 2-28, Alex Figy 1-4.
