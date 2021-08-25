Golf stock photo

Girls golf

Baldwin-Woodville Invite

Team Scores

1, Prescott 329; 2, St. Croix Central 344; 3, Regis/Altoona 378; 4, Hayward 391; 5, Prescott JV 399; 6, St. Croix Central JV 419; 7, Barron 423; 8, Ellsworth 449; 9, Baldwin-Woodville 453; 10, Ladysmith 459; 11, Osceola 460; 12, Stanley-Boyd 470; 13, Grantsburg 482; 14, Luck/Unity/Frederic 492.

Top Individuals

1, Sally Vangsness (SCC) 71; 2, Ava Salay (PRES) 73; 3, Liz Rohl (PRES) 82; 4, Rhi Stutz (PRES) 82; 5, Sydney Burgess (SCC) 82.

Late Tuesday

Volleyball

Cadott 2, Neillsville 0

Cadott def. Neillsville 25-20, 25-22.

Cadott leaders: Makenna Barone 7 kills and 3 aces, Lauren Goettl 6 kills and 4 aces, Elly Eiler 5 kills and 11 digs, Laken Ryan 9 digs and 1 ace.

Cadott 2, Augusta 0

Cadott def. Augusta 25-13, 25-16.

Cadott leaders: Makenna Barone 5 kills, 2 aces and 7 digs, Elly Eiler 5 kills and 4 assists, Lauren Goettl 8 assists and 4 aces.