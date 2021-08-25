Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Team Scores
1, Prescott 329; 2, St. Croix Central 344; 3, Regis/Altoona 378; 4, Hayward 391; 5, Prescott JV 399; 6, St. Croix Central JV 419; 7, Barron 423; 8, Ellsworth 449; 9, Baldwin-Woodville 453; 10, Ladysmith 459; 11, Osceola 460; 12, Stanley-Boyd 470; 13, Grantsburg 482; 14, Luck/Unity/Frederic 492.
Top Individuals
1, Sally Vangsness (SCC) 71; 2, Ava Salay (PRES) 73; 3, Liz Rohl (PRES) 82; 4, Rhi Stutz (PRES) 82; 5, Sydney Burgess (SCC) 82.
Cadott def. Neillsville 25-20, 25-22.
Cadott leaders: Makenna Barone 7 kills and 3 aces, Lauren Goettl 6 kills and 4 aces, Elly Eiler 5 kills and 11 digs, Laken Ryan 9 digs and 1 ace.
Cadott def. Augusta 25-13, 25-16.
Cadott leaders: Makenna Barone 5 kills, 2 aces and 7 digs, Elly Eiler 5 kills and 4 assists, Lauren Goettl 8 assists and 4 aces.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.