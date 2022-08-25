Kewaskum def. Altoona 25-18, 25-20.
B-W def. Richland Center 25-12, 27-25.
Westby def. B-W 21-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Westby def. Ladysmith 25-16, 25-19.
Richland Center def. Ladysmith 14-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Webster def. Ladysmith 25-22, 25-19.
Rice Lake goals: Evan Hillyer, Pierce Hasteiter, Colton Potter. Rice Lake assists: Abdellah Chakouri 3.
Singles
No. 1: Ava Erickson (EC) def. Sylvia Klecker 6-3, 6-0. No. 2: Livy Parrett (EC) def. Elizabeth Lemke 6-3, 6-2. No. 3: Ziva Hirsch (EC) def. Amelia Janquart 6-2, 6-0. No. 4: Natalie Scovil (EC) def. Maddie Veenendall 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Kim Harvey/Katelyn Anderson (EC) def. Ella Peters/Ellie Mikla 6-0, 6-2. No. 2: Katie Wilson/Brianna Fletcher (EC) def. Lilia Gray/Zoe Poeschel 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Eylsa Barnes/Britta Meyer (EC) def. Maya Peterson/Avery Tokmem 6-1, 6-0.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.