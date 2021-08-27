Football
Menomonie 29, Holmen 9
Menomonie;9;13;7;0;—29
Holmen;0;7;2;0;—;9
First Quarter
M: Safety, 5:39.
M: Noah Feddersen 51 pass from Reed Styer (Treysen Witt kick), 5:27.
Second Quarter
H: Luke LeClaire 8 run (Hogan Schneider kick), 11:07.
M: Parker Schultz 13 run (kick failed), 8:33.
M: Feddersen 16 pass from Styer (Witt kick), 1:40.
Third Quarter
H: Safety, 5:24.
M: Schultz 54 pass from Styer (Witt kick), 3:40.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (31-145): Jack Drout 15-65, Brooks Brewer 4-45, Nick Haviland 5-22, Schultz 3-14, Isiah Birt 1-2, Styer 2-(-3). Holmen (48-172): Luke LeClaire 24-95, Breken Turner 12-35, Max LeClaire 9-35, Matt McBride 3-7.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie: Styer 6-13-0-171. Holmen: Luke LeClaire 3-5-0-16.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Feddersen 3-69, Schultz 1-54, Birt 1-42, Sam Anderson 1-6. Holmen: Elliott Hess 2-16, McBride 1-0.
Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Altoona;6;19;21;0;— 46
O-F;0;12;0;0;— 12
First Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 65 run (pass failed), 9:23.
Second Quarter
A: Dawson Sahm 5 run (run failed), 10:51.
A: Boyarski 43 run (pass failed), 2:55.
A: Sahm pass from Ben Kuenkel (Xai Her kick), 1:38.
O-F: Brody Seefeldt 60 pass from Ashton Oliver (pass failed), 1:22.
O-F: Oliver 20 run (run failed), :28.
Third Quarter
A: Sahm 85 kick return (Her kick), 11:46.
A: Connor Mattison 39 pass from Kuenkel (Her kick), 8:42.
A: Brandon Wagner 10 run (Her kick), 6:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (51-370): Boyarski 25-215, Brandon Wagner 4-36, Kuenkel 3-28, Sahm 2-10, Thorin Steele 2-26, Tommy Tomesh 12-51, Connor Mattison 1-1, Jackson Berg 1-3, William Burr 1-0. Osseo-Fairchild (23-44): Keyton Boettcher 6-17, Lucas Frase 5-10, Ethan Abram 4-11, Tryggve Korger 2-8, Chase Insteness 3-(-1), Oliver 3-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (2-2-0-53): Kuenkel 2-2-0-53. Osseo-Fairchild (5-20-1-105): Oliver 2-9-0-61, Korger 3-11-1-44.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Sahm 1-14, Mattison 1-39. Osseo-Fairchild: Seefeldt 1-60, Boettcher 3-13, Insteness 1-32.
Durand 38, Prescott 23
Prescott;14;3;6;0;—;23
Durand;0;8;15;15;—;38
First Quarter
P: Aiden Russell 7 run (Veranth Ayden kick), 6:06.
P: Grant Stanton 37 run (Ayden kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
P: Ayden 21 field goal, 5:14.
D: Simon Bauer 11 run (Ethan Hurlburt pass from Bauer), 3:24.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 4 run (Ethan Fedie pass from Bauer), 6:44.
P: Phil Seifert 60 pass from Stanton (pass failed), 4:45.
D: Bauer 61 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
D: Bauer 15 run (Bauer run), 9:40.
D: Dawson Hartung 15 run (G. Hurlburt kick), 1:07.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Prescott (45-204): Russell 21-134, Stanton 15-64, Dominick Shelstad 2-15, Kyle Budworth 4-2, Benny Rohl 1-0, Nolan Thomley 2-(-11). Durand (42-275): Bauer 24-215, Hartung 10-61, Owen Weisenbeck 5-16, Cody Wieland 1-(-7), Team 2-(-10).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prescott: Stanton 6-16-1-103. Durand: Bauer 6-10-1-87.
RECEVING (rec-yds): Prescott: Seifert 3-84, Rohl 3-19. Durand: G. Hurlburt 3-60, E. Hurlburt 1-13, Weisenbeck 1-8, Hartung 1-6.
St. Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20
Elk Mound;0;14;0;6;—;20
St. Croix Central;6;15;0;14;—;35
First Quarter
SCC: Parker Shackleton 1 run (kick failed), 6:12.
Second Quarter
SCC: AJ Holmgren 1 run (Ethan Boettcher run), 8:56.
EM: Avery Kaanta 43 pass from Kaden Russo (pass failed), 4:12.
SCC: Shackleton 15 run (Hayden Buckel kick), 1:56.
EM: Ethan Johnson 44 pass from Russo (Johnson pass from Russo), 0:53.
Fourth Quarter
SCC: Boettcher 22 run (Buckel kick), 11:54.
EM: Kaanta 5 run (pass failed), 9:25.
SCC: Sam Fischer 10 run (Buckel kick), 4:07.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (20-3): Kaanta 13-29. St. Croix Central (67-350): Boettcher 29-136, Shackleton 9-73.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Russo 13-25-0-212. St. Croix Central: 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Johnson 7-140, Kaanta 5-86.
Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0
Lake Holcombe;0;0;0;0;—;0
Thorp;0;6;0;0;—;6
Second Quarter
T: Ashton Kroeplin 46 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (run failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Lake Holcombe (25-47). Thorp (27-60): Rosemeyer 15-35, Logan Hanson 6-20, Ryan Raether 2-4, Ray Harwick 2-1, Denzel Sutton 2-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Lake Holcombe 1-4-1-(-2). Thorp: Rosemeyer 7-18-0-111.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 3-71, Sutton 2-40, Hanson 2-0.
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
CW;0;0;0;8;—;8
Spring Valley;14;7;0;19;—;40
First Quarter
SV: Brady Bednarek 46 run (pass failed), 8:21.
SV: Jackson Stein fumble recovery (Justin Rielly run), 2:36.
Second Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 7 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 0:22.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Rielly 53 pass from Ducklow (kick failed), 8:24.
SV: Rielly 43 run (kick failed), 4:42.
CW: Carter Kummet 4 run (Cade Johnson run), 1:18.
SV: Diego Schmitt 55 run (Stasiek kick), 0:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (35-110): C. Kummet 15-48, Ashton Kummet 4-28, Johnson 11-23, Ryan Smith 2-4, Nathan Skoug 1-4, Tyler Monnier 2-3. Spring Valley (33-292): Bednarek 3-76, Rielly 5-68, Schmitt 1-55, Jackson Stein 6-29, Tristan Neisinger 10-27, Ducklow 5-26, Trevor Forster 1-7, Wyatt Goveronski 2-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Johnson 4-10-1-29, Smith 3-3-0-9. Spring Valley: Ducklow 7-11-0-130.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: A. Kummet 2-20, Johnson 1-6, Lawson Davis 1-5, Tristan Wendt 1-4, C. Kummet 2-3. Spring Valley: Bowman 5-72, Rielly 2-58.
Glenwood City 15, Barron 8
GC;6;0;0;9;—;15
Barron;0;8;0;0;—;8
First Quarter
GC: Max Janson 3 run (kick failed), 7:31.
Second Quarter
B: Colin Kappel 49 run (Caiden LaLiberty run), 11:46.
Fourth Quarter
GC: Marcus DeSmith 27 field goal, 9:25.
GC: Gabe Knops 2 run (kick failed), 2:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (46-162): Knops 17-76, Janson 17-65, Bryce Wickman 8-23, Brady McCarthy 2-10. Barron (22-21): Kappel 13-20, LaLiberty 8-3, Lucas Pond 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City: Wickman 4-13-1-44, Knops 0-1-0-0. Barron: Kappel 18-36-2-185, Joe Mashak 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Glenwood City: Janson 2-26, Drew Olson 2-18. Barron: Gavin Gordon 9-121, Sam Baumgard 4-31, Braden Wirth 1-22, Pond 2-8, LaLiberty 1-2, Regan Vruwink 1-1.
Highland 28, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Highland;22;6;0;0;—;28
I/G;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
H: Cal Dorota 61 run (Brett McGuire run), 9:25.
H: Drew Nankey 17 pass from Max Oleson (run failed), 5:09.
H: McGuire 37 run (McGuire run), 4:37.
Second Quarter
H: Nankey 11 pass from Oleson (run failed), 8:09.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Highland (17-210): Dorota 5-108, McGuire 7-93, Oleseon 4-13, Elliot Biba 1-(-4). Independence/Gilmanton (9-1): Connor Smieja 5-6, Hunther Guenther 1-0, Wyatt Kuerschner 3-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Highland: Oleson 4-4-0-49. Independence/Gilmanton: Guenther 1-6-0-8.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Highland: Nanke 2-28, Dorota 1-14, Bryce Bollant 1-7. Independence/Gilmanton: Mason Gierok 1-8.
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Marion/Tigerton 8
Marion;8;0;—6
Lincoln;22;14;—36
First Quarter
ACL: Trent Tondola 9 pass from Jace Paul (pass failed).
ACL: Noah Dawley 32 pass from Paul (Raul Escamilla pass from Paul).
ACL: Tondola 4 run (pass failed).
M/T: Nick Malueg 46 run (Malueg run).
Second Quarter
ACL: Tondola 36 pass from Paul (run failed).
ACL: Stephen Werre 38 pass from Paul (Tondola pass from Paul).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Lincoln (8-40). Marion/Tigerton (18-58): Malueg 11-86.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Lincoln: Paul 12-15-0-215. Marion/Tigerton: Ethan Scheef 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Lincoln: Werre 2-83, Tondola 6-91.
Notes: Game called due to weather late in second quarter.
Osceola 28, Mondovi 6
Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19
Baldwin-Woodville 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 2, Luck 0
Chippewa Falls def. Luck 25-11, 25-6.
Chippewa Falls 2, Athens 0
Chippewa Falls def. Athens 25-8, 25-19.
Chippewa Falls 2, Elk Mound 0
Chippewa Falls def. Elk Mound 25-13, 25-17.
Chippewa Falls 2, River Valley 1
Chippewa Falls def. River Valley 25-18, 23-25, 15-7.
Chippewa Falls leaders: Sami Perlberg 32 kills and 22 digs, Sophie Robinson 24 kills and 14 digs, Paige Steinmetz 22 kills and 9 digs, Maddie Hunt 10 kills and 6 digs, Ella Hutzler 38 digs, Maddy Bauer 89 assists and 10 digs.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Appleton North 0
Appleton;0;0;—;0
Memorial;2;2;—;4
Goals: 1, Memorial, Mason Sherman (Jared Nunez), 37th minute; 2, Memorial, Nunez (PK), 38th minute; 3, Memorial, Sherman (Ben Zumwalt), 42nd minute; 4, Memorial, Sherman, 43rd minute. Shots: Memorial 5, Appleton 1. Saves: Gabe Smith (Memorial) 1, Everett Pettinger (Appleton) 5. Records: Memorial 2-0. Notes: Game called after 50 minutes due to weather.
