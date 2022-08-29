At Lake Hallie
Team scores
1, New Richmond 171; 2, Chippewa Falls 178; 3, Hudson and River Falls 183; 5, Menomonie 197; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 199; 7, Eau Claire North 228; 8, Rice Lake 229.
Top individuals
1, Mahlia McCane (RF) and Abbie Ritzer (NR) 40; 3, Lauren Parker (H) 41; 4, Mimi Miller (H) 42; 5, Sarah Chaffee (CF) and Nora Harris (NR) 43.
Other finishers
Chippewa Falls: Marley Sterling 44, Addy Seaholm 45, Ava Finn 46, Madeline Johnson 48. Eau Claire Memorial: Natalie Jones 47, Isabelle Campbell 47, Teckla Wahlstrand 49, Rachel Kurth 56, Kendra Betley 56. Eau Claire North: Kaylee Erickson 51, Mariah Hull 58, Cambree Lokken 59, Mara Tuma 60, Brooklynn Askland 71. Hudson: Ava Gillen 46, McKenna Zignego 48, Olivia Grothaus 52. Menomonie: Maddy Shea 45, Sienna Steinmetz 48, Addi Sobota 49, Emily Zukowski 55, Lexi Stokes 58. New Richmond: Emma Eastep 44, Kailey Stevens 44, Claire Harris 53. Rice Lake: Jenna Harris 49, Kate Scharf 51, Shea Zadra 57, Hailee Lindow 72. River Falls: Aili Lassi 46, Ellie Krueger 48, Mollie Schmidt 49, Alisha Latham 54.
