Augusta def. Greenwood 25-23, 19-25, 25-10, 21-25, 15-5.
Clear Lake def. Colfax 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18.
Spring Valley def. Cameron 25-13, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20.
North;1;2;—;3
Superior;1;0;—;1
Goals: 1, North, James Dalal-Haugen (Elliott Solberg), 23rd minute; 2, Superior, Dance Stauber (Darrel James), 26th minute; 3, North, Aaron Seehafer (Solberg), 52nd minute; 4, North, Presley Clay (Ryan Conlin), 70th minute. Shots: North 9, Superior 9. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 4, Paolo Pagnucci (Superior) 3.
Regis/McDonell goals: Jaren Payne (2). Regis/McDonell assists: Antonio Komro (1).
Singles
No. 1: Ava Erickson (ECM) def. Lily Holmberg 6-4, 6-3. No. 2: Grace Diedrich (H) def. Livy Parrett 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. No. 3: Ziva Hirsch (ECM) def. Anna Runck 6-3, 6-1. No. 4: Cally Burgraff (H) def. 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Grace Lewis/Grace Hanson (H) def. Kim Harvey/Katelyn Anderson 6-1, 6-4. No. 2: Jenna Simmons/Nicole Hockin (H) def. Katie Wilson/Brianna Fletcher 6-3, 6-4. No. 3: Maya Youssef/Helen Vandenback (H) def. Eylsa Barnes/Britta Meyer 7-5, 7-5.
No. 1: Colleen Callaghan (RM) def. Caitlyn Stadter 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. No. 2: Brittany Martin (RM) def. Sofia Sandberg 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Ashley Chilson (RM) def. Avery Leiviska 6-1, 6-0. No. 4: Karah Nelson (RM) def. Miriam Sandberg 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.
No. 1: Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta (RM) def. Keiryn Flaherty/Emma Ford 6-0, 6-1. No. 2: Ava Smith/Therese Kern (RM) def. Mya Hollister/Magen McGee 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Lily Edison/Morgan Bergh (RM) def. Brooklyn Bauer/Cece Rykal 6-3, 6-2.
A/FC;2;0;—;2
SCF/U;2;2;—;4
Goals: 1, SCF/U, Tayler Hursh (Brody Schill), 6th minute; 2, Altoona/Fall Creek, Brady Johnson (Aiden Highley), 28th minute; 3, SCF/U, Hursh, 38th minute; 4, Altoona/Fall Creek, Kristoff Barath (Brady Johnson), 39th minute; 5, SCF/U, Own goal, 42nd minute; 6, SCF/U, Hursh, 69th minute. Saves: Levi Goebel (Altoona) 7, Elijah Gundry (Altoona) 7.
