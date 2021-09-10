Football
Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6
Rice Lake;8;8;0;16;—;32
Memorial;0;0;0;6;—;6
First Quarter
RL: Christian Lindow 4 run (Carson Tomesh run).
Second Quarter
RL: Lindow 6 run (Elliott Nolin run).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 9 run (Alex Belongia run).
RL: Lindow 8 run (Fenske run).
ECM: Peter Albert 8 pass from Tyson Allen (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial: Reese Woerner 23-99. Rice Lake (50-268): Lindow 15-108, Fenske 7-51, Easton Stone 4-22, Tomesh 5-20, Lucas Sirek 3-16, Nolin 5-15, Kalvin Kelsey 1-12, Landen Hoff 1-6, Treyton Bader 1-5, Taylor Schulz 3-5, Max Nelson 1-4, Remi Wager 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: 9-24-3-91. Rice Lake: Fenske 3-5-0-60, Sirek 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 2-56, Jace Fitzgerald 1-4.
Regis 43, Elk Mound 6
Regis;8;14;14;7;—;43
Elk Mound;0;0;6;0;—;6
First Quarter
R: Carson Tait 10 pass from Kendon Krogman (Gus Theisen run), 1:54.
Second Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 2 run (Caden Erickson kick), 3:26.
R: Rockow 36 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:37.
Third Quarter
R: Alex Leis 17 run (Erickson kick), 9:03.
EM: Avery Kaanta 14 pass from Kaden Russo (pass failed), 2:54.
R: Tait 96 kick return (Erickson kick), 2:38.
Fourth Quarter
R: Theisen 50 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 4:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (42-158): Rockow 10-37, Leis 4-35. Elk Mound (26-54): Kaanta 11-28.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 7-8-0-175. Elk Mound: Russo 8-21-3-82.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 2-58, Theisen 1-50. Elk Mound: Ethan Johnson 3-32, Kaanta 2-18.
Altoona 30, Baldwin-Woodville 21
B-W;7;8;0;6;—;21
Altoona;15;0;8;7;—;30
First Quarter
A: Thorin Steele 68 run (Connor Mattison pass from Ben Kuenkel), 10:12.
A: Colin Boyarski 58 run (Xai Her kick), 5:50.
BW: Keegan Ofstie 19 run (Davis Paulsen kick), 0:00.
Second Quarter
BW: Ofstie 80 run (Ofstie run), 4:09.
Third Quarter
A: Jackson Berg 2 run (Boyarski run), 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
A: Boyarski 30 run (Her kick), 6:09.
BW: Mason Werner 8 pass from Wyatt Larson (pass failed), 4:05.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Baldwin-Woodville (28-180): Ofstie 10-123, Sam Hush 7-14. Altoona (41-286): Boyarski 21-148, Steele 5-94, Zavondre Cole 2-29.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Larson 8-20-1-84. Altoona: Kuenkel 1-9-3-20.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Hush 3-44, Ofstie 3-20. Altoona: Boyarski 1-20.
Durand 45, Neillsville/Granton 8
N/G;8;0;0;0;—;8
Durand;16;22;7;0;—;45
First Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 4:14.
NG: Andrew Brown 92 kick return (Garrett Learman pass from Bryce Erickson), 3:58.
D: Gunnar Hurlburt 21 pass from Simon Bauer (Ryan Mason run), 0:33.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 5 run (Bauer run), 11:42.
D: Bauer 1 run (Hurlburt kick), 5:13.
D: Owen Weisenbeck 18 run (Hurlburt kick), 3:04.
Third Quarter
D: Mason 7 run (Hurlburt kick), 3:56.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (23-0): Jace Pekol 2-11, Austin Gros 1-10, Wesley Swita 1-3, Brown 5-(-1), Learman 3-(-3), Micah Zoschke 2-(-4), Erickson 9-(-16). Durand (52-294): Bauer 21-159, Owen Weisenbeck 13-81, Cody Wieland 4-34, Ryan Mason 6-27, Parker Traun 1-4, Cole Weisenbeck 1-3, Carlin Pfeiffer 3-3, Lucas Traun 1-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 4-12-1-37, Brown 0-1-0-0. Durand: Bauer 3-5-0-37.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Ian Zoschke 3-25, Micah Zoschke 1-12. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 1-21, Ethan Hurlburt 1-20, Mason 1-(-4).
Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6
Boyceville;0;0;6;0;—;6
Spring Valley;7;14;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 47 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:57.
Second Quarter
SV: Duckow 4 run (Stasiek kick), 8:19.
SV: Rielly 56 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 2:17.
Third Quarter
SV: Rielly 3 run (Stasiek kick), 10:21.
B: Sebastian Nielson 8 run (run failed), 6:57.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Brady Bednarek 16 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 7:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (35-159): Nielson 16-118, Tyler Dormanen 9-29, Ira Bialzik 3-9, Braden Roemhild 3-8, Jake Bialzik 2-7, Nicholas Olson 1-(-4), Jackson Phillips 1-(-8). Spring Valley (37-188): Rielly 9-73, Tristan Neisinger 9-44, Ducklow 7-36, Jackson Stein 5-18, Trevor Forster 2-13, Bednarek 1-6, Diego Schmitt 2-3, Tanner Dicus 1-0, Avery Huebel 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 8-10-0-97. Spring Valley: Ducklow: 9-11-0-280.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-76, Olson 1-17, Roemhild 2-4, Mason Bowell 1-0. Spring Valley: Rielly 6-204, Tyler Bowman 2-60, Bednarek 1-16.
Bloomer 56, Cameron 28
Bloomer;16;20;14;6;—;56
Cameron;8;14;0;6;—;28
First Quarter
B: Marcus Harelstad 72 run (Evan Rogge run).
B: Harelstad 56 run (Harelstad run).
C: 1 run (conversion good).
Second Quarter
B: Harelstad 7 run (Bowen Rothbauer run).
C: Caleb Gillett 4 pass from Tyson Lucas (Lucas run).
B: Harelstad 7 run (conversion failed).
C: Lucas 46 pass (conversion failed).
B: Rothbauer 1 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
B: Jay Ryder 46 pass from Jack Strand (Harelstad run).
B: Rogge 47 pass from Strand (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
B: Ben Miller 5 run (kick failed).
C: Lucas 19 pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (50-332): Harelstad 28-247, Ryder 7-28, Strand 5-26, Rothbauer 5-17, Miller 5-14. Cameron (21-14): Lucas 9-12, Ashtyn Waite 3-6, Cayden Gifford 2-2, Luke Salm 1-1, Kobe Sevals 2-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 11-15-0-220, Gabe Prince 2-2-0-40. Cameron: Lucas 16-29-0-259.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Ryder 5-123, Rogge 1-47, Harelstad 2-40, Karim Bah 2-31, Ethan Rubenzer 2-13, Connor Crane 1-6. Cameron: Gillett 6-67.
Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28
M-M;7;7;7;7;—;28
Augusta;16;8;8;12;—;44
First Quarter
A: Jackson Laxson 9 run (Ben Dickensen run), 9:30.
A: Dickensen 72 run (Brennan King run), 7:43.
M: Raef Radcliffe 11 run (Eddie Her kick), 0:20.
Second Quarter
A: Aiden Anderson 33 pass from King (Dickensen run), 8:42.
M: Braydon Lockington 1 run (Her kick), 4:27.
Third Quarter
A: Laxson 17 yards (Dickensen run), 5:46.
M: Zach Kastenschmidt 26 pass from Lockington (Her kick), 0:03.
Fourth Quarter
A: Laxson 15 run (run failed), 9:45.
M: Her 30 pass from Lockington (Her kick), 7:14.
A: Laxson 17 run (run failed), 3:01.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (25-81): Carson Koss 4-30, Radcliffe 7-26, Her 5-24, Ashton Olson 2-3, Lockington 6-(-1). Augusta (48-391): Dickensen 13-168, Laxson 18-145, King 10-47, Marcus Livingston 7-31.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Lockington 10-26-1-189, Kastenschmidt 1-1-0-1. Augusta: King 2-2-0-34.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Her 3-76, Jackson Blaken 3-46, Radcliffe 2-32, Kastenschmidt 1-26, Collin Christianson 1-9, Olson 1-1. Augusta: Anderson 1-33, Livingston 1-1.
Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwood City 20
EPC;8;12;6;6;—;32
GC;6;7;7;0;—;20
First Quarter
EPC: Luke Webb 1 run (Blake Allen run), 6:15.
GC: Brady McCarthy 51 run (run failed), 5:56.
Second Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 14 pass from Webb (run failed), 6:26.
EPC: Asher 27 pass from Webb (run failed), 3:14.
GC: Max Janson 61 kick return (Marcus DeSmith kick), 3:01.
Third Quarter
GC: Janson 78 kick return (DeSmith kick), 11:47.
EPC: Asher 1 run (pass failed), 1:19.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Asher 26 run (run failed), 2:11.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (60-323): Asher 32-140, Webb 17-129, Ambrose Malles 1-30, Allen 6-20, Ethan Rupakus 4-4. Glenwood City (21-148): McCarthy 7-79, Janson 10-54, Gabe Knops 2-10, Bryce Wickman 2-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Webb 4-6-0-62. Glenwood City: Wickman 8-22-1-80, Knops 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Asher 4-62. Glenwood City: Drew Olson 3-37, Mitch Bliese 3-21, Brady Klatt 1-14, Janson 1-8.
Blair-Taylor 36, Independence/Gilmanton 14
I/G;8;0;6;0;—;14
B-T;0;22;0;14;—;36
First Quarter
IG: Ben Pyka 19 run (Wyatt Kuerschner run).
Second Quarter
BT: Zack Nitek 43 pass from Cain Fremstad (pass failed).
BT: Jackson Shramek 40 interception return (Shramek run).
BT: Colton Lejcher 7 pass from Fremstad (Fremstad run).
Third Quarter
IG: Tyler Kingsbury 66 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
BT: Evan Nehring 15 pass from Fremstad (Shramek pass from Fremstad).
BT: Shramek 27 run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (30-198): Jackson Shramek 12-87, Fremstad 7-54, Ethan Knisley 7-49, Ben Lien 1-7, Lejcher 1-3, DaVonne Turner 1-3, Tavian Shramek 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 10-20-1-156.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nitek 4-73, Gabe Armitage 1-47, Nehring 2-20, Lejcher 2-13, Jackson Shramek 1-3.