Football stock photo

Football

Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6

Rice Lake;8;8;0;16;—;32

Memorial;0;0;0;6;—;6

First Quarter

RL: Christian Lindow 4 run (Carson Tomesh run).

Second Quarter

RL: Lindow 6 run (Elliott Nolin run).

Fourth Quarter

RL: Cole Fenske 9 run (Alex Belongia run).

RL: Lindow 8 run (Fenske run).

ECM: Peter Albert 8 pass from Tyson Allen (conversion failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial: Reese Woerner 23-99. Rice Lake (50-268): Lindow 15-108, Fenske 7-51, Easton Stone 4-22, Tomesh 5-20, Lucas Sirek 3-16, Nolin 5-15, Kalvin Kelsey 1-12, Landen Hoff 1-6, Treyton Bader 1-5, Taylor Schulz 3-5, Max Nelson 1-4, Remi Wager 1-(-2).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: 9-24-3-91. Rice Lake: Fenske 3-5-0-60, Sirek 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 2-56, Jace Fitzgerald 1-4.

Regis 43, Elk Mound 6

Regis;8;14;14;7;—;43

Elk Mound;0;0;6;0;—;6

First Quarter

R: Carson Tait 10 pass from Kendon Krogman (Gus Theisen run), 1:54.

Second Quarter

R: Zander Rockow 2 run (Caden Erickson kick), 3:26.

R: Rockow 36 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:37.

Third Quarter

R: Alex Leis 17 run (Erickson kick), 9:03.

EM: Avery Kaanta 14 pass from Kaden Russo (pass failed), 2:54.

R: Tait 96 kick return (Erickson kick), 2:38.

Fourth Quarter

R: Theisen 50 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 4:18.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (42-158): Rockow 10-37, Leis 4-35. Elk Mound (26-54): Kaanta 11-28.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 7-8-0-175. Elk Mound: Russo 8-21-3-82.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 2-58, Theisen 1-50. Elk Mound: Ethan Johnson 3-32, Kaanta 2-18.

Altoona 30, Baldwin-Woodville 21

B-W;7;8;0;6;—;21

Altoona;15;0;8;7;—;30

First Quarter

A: Thorin Steele 68 run (Connor Mattison pass from Ben Kuenkel), 10:12.

A: Colin Boyarski 58 run (Xai Her kick), 5:50.

BW: Keegan Ofstie 19 run (Davis Paulsen kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

BW: Ofstie 80 run (Ofstie run), 4:09.

Third Quarter

A: Jackson Berg 2 run (Boyarski run), 1:32.

Fourth Quarter

A: Boyarski 30 run (Her kick), 6:09.

BW: Mason Werner 8 pass from Wyatt Larson (pass failed), 4:05.

Team & Individual Stats

RUSHING (att-yds): Baldwin-Woodville (28-180): Ofstie 10-123, Sam Hush 7-14. Altoona (41-286): Boyarski 21-148, Steele 5-94, Zavondre Cole 2-29.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Larson 8-20-1-84. Altoona: Kuenkel 1-9-3-20.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Hush 3-44, Ofstie 3-20. Altoona: Boyarski 1-20.

Durand 45, Neillsville/Granton 8

N/G;8;0;0;0;—;8

Durand;16;22;7;0;—;45

First Quarter

D: Simon Bauer 1 run (Bauer run), 4:14.

NG: Andrew Brown 92 kick return (Garrett Learman pass from Bryce Erickson), 3:58.

D: Gunnar Hurlburt 21 pass from Simon Bauer (Ryan Mason run), 0:33.

Second Quarter

D: Bauer 5 run (Bauer run), 11:42.

D: Bauer 1 run (Hurlburt kick), 5:13.

D: Owen Weisenbeck 18 run (Hurlburt kick), 3:04.

Third Quarter

D: Mason 7 run (Hurlburt kick), 3:56.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (23-0): Jace Pekol 2-11, Austin Gros 1-10, Wesley Swita 1-3, Brown 5-(-1), Learman 3-(-3), Micah Zoschke 2-(-4), Erickson 9-(-16). Durand (52-294): Bauer 21-159, Owen Weisenbeck 13-81, Cody Wieland 4-34, Ryan Mason 6-27, Parker Traun 1-4, Cole Weisenbeck 1-3, Carlin Pfeiffer 3-3, Lucas Traun 1-(-4).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 4-12-1-37, Brown 0-1-0-0. Durand: Bauer 3-5-0-37.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Ian Zoschke 3-25, Micah Zoschke 1-12. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 1-21, Ethan Hurlburt 1-20, Mason 1-(-4).

Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6

Boyceville;0;0;6;0;—;6

Spring Valley;7;14;7;7;—;35

First Quarter

SV: Justin Rielly 47 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:57.

Second Quarter

SV: Duckow 4 run (Stasiek kick), 8:19.

SV: Rielly 56 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 2:17.

Third Quarter

SV: Rielly 3 run (Stasiek kick), 10:21.

B: Sebastian Nielson 8 run (run failed), 6:57.

Fourth Quarter

SV: Brady Bednarek 16 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 7:35.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (35-159): Nielson 16-118, Tyler Dormanen 9-29, Ira Bialzik 3-9, Braden Roemhild 3-8, Jake Bialzik 2-7, Nicholas Olson 1-(-4), Jackson Phillips 1-(-8). Spring Valley (37-188): Rielly 9-73, Tristan Neisinger 9-44, Ducklow 7-36, Jackson Stein 5-18, Trevor Forster 2-13, Bednarek 1-6, Diego Schmitt 2-3, Tanner Dicus 1-0, Avery Huebel 1-(-5).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 8-10-0-97. Spring Valley: Ducklow: 9-11-0-280.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-76, Olson 1-17, Roemhild 2-4, Mason Bowell 1-0. Spring Valley: Rielly 6-204, Tyler Bowman 2-60, Bednarek 1-16.

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28

Bloomer;16;20;14;6;—;56

Cameron;8;14;0;6;—;28

First Quarter

B: Marcus Harelstad 72 run (Evan Rogge run).

B: Harelstad 56 run (Harelstad run).

C: 1 run (conversion good).

Second Quarter

B: Harelstad 7 run (Bowen Rothbauer run).

C: Caleb Gillett 4 pass from Tyson Lucas (Lucas run).

B: Harelstad 7 run (conversion failed).

C: Lucas 46 pass (conversion failed).

B: Rothbauer 1 run (conversion failed).

Third Quarter

B: Jay Ryder 46 pass from Jack Strand (Harelstad run).

B: Rogge 47 pass from Strand (conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter

B: Ben Miller 5 run (kick failed).

C: Lucas 19 pass (conversion failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (50-332): Harelstad 28-247, Ryder 7-28, Strand 5-26, Rothbauer 5-17, Miller 5-14. Cameron (21-14): Lucas 9-12, Ashtyn Waite 3-6, Cayden Gifford 2-2, Luke Salm 1-1, Kobe Sevals 2-(-6).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 11-15-0-220, Gabe Prince 2-2-0-40. Cameron: Lucas 16-29-0-259.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Ryder 5-123, Rogge 1-47, Harelstad 2-40, Karim Bah 2-31, Ethan Rubenzer 2-13, Connor Crane 1-6. Cameron: Gillett 6-67.

Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28

M-M;7;7;7;7;—;28

Augusta;16;8;8;12;—;44

First Quarter

A: Jackson Laxson 9 run (Ben Dickensen run), 9:30.

A: Dickensen 72 run (Brennan King run), 7:43.

M: Raef Radcliffe 11 run (Eddie Her kick), 0:20.

Second Quarter

A: Aiden Anderson 33 pass from King (Dickensen run), 8:42.

M: Braydon Lockington 1 run (Her kick), 4:27.

Third Quarter

A: Laxson 17 yards (Dickensen run), 5:46.

M: Zach Kastenschmidt 26 pass from Lockington (Her kick), 0:03.

Fourth Quarter

A: Laxson 15 run (run failed), 9:45.

M: Her 30 pass from Lockington (Her kick), 7:14.

A: Laxson 17 run (run failed), 3:01.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (25-81): Carson Koss 4-30, Radcliffe 7-26, Her 5-24, Ashton Olson 2-3, Lockington 6-(-1). Augusta (48-391): Dickensen 13-168, Laxson 18-145, King 10-47, Marcus Livingston 7-31.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Lockington 10-26-1-189, Kastenschmidt 1-1-0-1. Augusta: King 2-2-0-34.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Her 3-76, Jackson Blaken 3-46, Radcliffe 2-32, Kastenschmidt 1-26, Collin Christianson 1-9, Olson 1-1. Augusta: Anderson 1-33, Livingston 1-1.

Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwood City 20

EPC;8;12;6;6;—;32

GC;6;7;7;0;—;20

First Quarter

EPC: Luke Webb 1 run (Blake Allen run), 6:15.

GC: Brady McCarthy 51 run (run failed), 5:56.

Second Quarter

EPC: Trevor Asher 14 pass from Webb (run failed), 6:26.

EPC: Asher 27 pass from Webb (run failed), 3:14.

GC: Max Janson 61 kick return (Marcus DeSmith kick), 3:01.

Third Quarter

GC: Janson 78 kick return (DeSmith kick), 11:47.

EPC: Asher 1 run (pass failed), 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

EPC: Asher 26 run (run failed), 2:11.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (60-323): Asher 32-140, Webb 17-129, Ambrose Malles 1-30, Allen 6-20, Ethan Rupakus 4-4. Glenwood City (21-148): McCarthy 7-79, Janson 10-54, Gabe Knops 2-10, Bryce Wickman 2-5.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Webb 4-6-0-62. Glenwood City: Wickman 8-22-1-80, Knops 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Asher 4-62. Glenwood City: Drew Olson 3-37, Mitch Bliese 3-21, Brady Klatt 1-14, Janson 1-8.

Blair-Taylor 36, Independence/Gilmanton 14

I/G;8;0;6;0;—;14

B-T;0;22;0;14;—;36

First Quarter

IG: Ben Pyka 19 run (Wyatt Kuerschner run).

Second Quarter

BT: Zack Nitek 43 pass from Cain Fremstad (pass failed).

BT: Jackson Shramek 40 interception return (Shramek run).

BT: Colton Lejcher 7 pass from Fremstad (Fremstad run).

Third Quarter

IG: Tyler Kingsbury 66 run (run failed).

Fourth Quarter

BT: Evan Nehring 15 pass from Fremstad (Shramek pass from Fremstad).

BT: Shramek 27 run (kick failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (30-198): Jackson Shramek 12-87, Fremstad 7-54, Ethan Knisley 7-49, Ben Lien 1-7, Lejcher 1-3, DaVonne Turner 1-3, Tavian Shramek 1-(-5).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 10-20-1-156.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nitek 4-73, Gabe Armitage 1-47, Nehring 2-20, Lejcher 2-13, Jackson Shramek 1-3.