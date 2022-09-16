Football
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14
North;0;7;0;7;— 14
CF;7;14;14;0;— 35
First Quarter
CF: Mason Howard 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 7:08.
Second Quarter
ECN: Jack Kein 11 run (Ryan Conlin kick), 11:51.
CF: Howard 9 run (Mason kick), 9:19.
CF: Mayson Tester 3 run (Mason kick), 5:23.
Third Quarter
CF: Howard 9 run (Mason kick), 8:21.
CF: Jackson LeMay 57 pass from Mason Von Haden (Mason kick), 4:53.
Fourth Quarter
ECN: Cam Olson 3 run (Conlin kick), 8:59.
CF: Devan Bush 19 run (Mason kick), 1:21.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): North (44-217): James Jarzynski 15-66, Olson 12-66, Kein 15-61, Markell Bearheart 1-28, Traeton Goss 2-1. Chippewa Falls (50-320): Nathan Drivas 10-107, Howard 9-93, Tester 8-48, Bush 4-25, LeMay 6-22, Dawson Goodman 5-20, Jackson Bohland 4-16, Xander Neal 2-7, Von Haden 2-(-18).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): North: Kein 3-11-2-13. Chippewa Falls: Von Haden 5-5-0-86.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): North: Gavin Koleski 1-5, Trent Palmer 1-5, Carter Burns 1-3. Chippewa Falls: LeMay 1-57, Preston Alger 1-9, Zeke Johnson 1-9, Drivas 1-7, Grady Fredrick 1-4.
River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9
River Falls;7;0;6;0;— 13
Memorial;3;0;6;0;— 9
First Quarter
ECM: Connor Anderson 35 field goal.
RF: Jordan Severson 3 run (kick).
Third Quarter
ECM: Peter Albert 60 interception return (kick failed).
RF: Severson 2 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (28-122): Peter Albert 9-39, Jack Conner 4-35, Shimar Simmons 7-28, Leo Lauscher 3-10, Ryan Thompson 3-6, Walker Woodworth 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 11-23-2-106.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Tay Ferguson 2-31, Albert 3-26, Conner 2-20, Tate Kopsell 1-9, Woodworth 1-7, Julius Clark 1-7, Alec Tomac 1-6.
West Salem 55, Altoona 12
Altoona;6;0;6;0;— 12
West Salem;13;20;22;0;— 55
First Quarter
WS: Luke Noel 2 run (run failed), 5:30.
A: Hunter Hibbard 86 kick return (pass failed), 3:01.
WS: Abram Lassen 62 pass from Brett McConkey (Jacob Helgeson kick), 3:01.
Second Quarter
WS: McConkey 6 run (Helgeson kick), 11:54.
WS: Brennan Kennedy 67 pass from McConkey (kick failed), 10:20.
WS: Noel 1 run (Helgeson kick), 7:30.
Third Quarter
WS: Noel 1 run (McConkey run), 10:13.
WS: Chris Calico 1 run (Helgeson kick), 7:58.
A: Zavondre Cole 9 run (run failed), 2:00.
WS: Calico 90 kick return (Helgeson kick), 1:43.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (33-126): Colin Boyarski 12-48, Ben Kuenkel 5-26, Jackson Berg 4-20, Thorin Steele 2-10, Cole 1-9, Hibbard 2-8, Colin Strehlo 1-7, James Kircher 1-6, Deion Chesmore 1-2, Luke Hansen 1-1, Isaac Johnson 3-(-11). West Salem (29-142): Calico 7-53, McConkey 5-43, Noel 11-36.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 3-9-1-14, Sawyer Van Vleet 1-2-0-15. West Salem: McConkey 10-12-1-262.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Isaac Mooney 1-15, Cole 1-7, Trent Cornell 1-5, Hibbard 1-2. West Salem: Kennedy 5-148.
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2
Stanley-Boyd;0;0;0;2;— 2
Mondovi;28;7;0;0;— 35
First Quarter
M: Cade Fremstad 67 pass from Jarod Falkner (kick failed), 9:38.
M: Safety, 8:10.
M: Falkner 2 run (kick failed), 6:44.
M: Falkner interception return (run failed), 5:44.
M: Peyton Snyder 2 pass from Falkner (Falkner run), 4:30.
Second Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 5 run (Cody Wagner kick), 9:36.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Safety, 3:25.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd (28-55): Logan Burzynski 10-29, Madden Mahr 1-8, Landon Karlen 7-7, Blake Paul 5-6, Chase Strum 1-1, JJ Heller 1-0. Mondovi (34-169): Falkner 10-88, Rud 11-68, Denton Loesel 1-13, Jake Linse 1-7, Carter Heike 4-3, Austin Radle 1-(-2), Snyder 3-(-3), Evan Bauer 3-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 6-9-0-28, Landon Hoel 1-1-0-4, Carter Isenberger 3-9-3-47. Mondovi: Falkner 7-11-0-133.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Karlen 3-51, Hoel 3-17, Mahr 2-7, Heller 1-4. Mondovi: Fremstad 2-78, Linse 1-40, Snyder 2-15, Rud 2-0.
Thorp 36, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Lincoln;0;0;0;0;— 0
Thorp;36;0;0;0;— 36
First Quarter
T: Logan Hanson 68 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Ashton Kroeplin kick).
T: Dylan Mattson 37 pass from A. Rosemeyer (kick failed).
T: Hanson 50 run (Korbin Rosemeyer pass from A. Rosemeyer).
T: Kroeplin 12 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Landon Penk run).
T: A. Rosemeyer interception return (Kroeplin kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (24-154): Hanson 8-116, Penk 6-18, A. Rosemeyer 2-12, Blake Ciokosz 4-11, Harley Zurakowski 1-2, Trent Denman 1-0, Lincoln Knop 2-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 6-10-0-172, Knop 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Mattson 2-72, Hanson 1-68, K. Rosemeyer 2-20, Kroeplin 1-12.
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8
EPC;8;0;0;0;— 8
Cadott;7;0;6;8;— 21
First Quarter
C: Tristan Drier 2 run (Peter Weir kick), 7:47.
EPC: Trevor Asher 87 run (Asher run), 6:50.
Third Quarter
C: Drier 4 run (point after failed), 4:59.
Fourth Quarter
C: Drier 5 run (Drier run), 4:22.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (31-230): Asher 18-215, Blake Allen 7-15, Frank Weix 2-5, Christian Martin 4-(-5). Cadott (52-239): Easton Goodman 13-96, Drier 19-56, Tegan Ritter 8-45, Nick Fasbender 10-42, Warren Bowe 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Allen 0-5-0-0, Asher 0-1-1-0. Cadott: Drier 3-10-1-33.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Fasbender 1-25, Conner Roth 1-9, Brandon Sikora 1-(-1).
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Bloomer;12;8;14;0;— 34
C-W;0;7;0;0;— 7
First Quarter
B: 5 run (conversion failed).
B: 41 pass (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
CW: Lawson Davis 51 run (Christian Jorstad kick).
B: 38 run (conversion good).
Third Quarter
B: Safety.
B: Evan Rogge 34 pass (kick failed).
B: Zeke Strand 5 run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer: Gabe Prince 18-194, Strand 6-24. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Davis 16-84, Wylee Huset 12-34, Cade Johsnon 4-11, James Chamberlain 2-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Prince 4-8-1-62. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Johsnon 3-13-1-42.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Rogge 3-54, Karsten Bergh 1-4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Davis 3-54.
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6
Colfax;0;0;0;6;— 6
Spring Valley;12;20;14;8;— 54
First Quarter
SV: Diego Schmitt 5 run (run failed), 7:44.
SV: Schmitt 3 run (run failed), 1:04.
Second Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 41 run (run failed), 11:16.
SV: Schmitt 14 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 5:15.
SV: Kaden Robelia interception return (Stasiek kick), 2:30.
Third Quarter
SV: Schmitt 1 run (Jameson Bauer pass from Trevor Forster), 9:06.
SV: Tanner Dicus 5 run (kick failed), 0:56.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Collin Brunner 26 run (Charlie Hollstadt run), 3:39.
C: Jack Scharlau 10 pass from Brian Tuschl (kick failed), 0:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (23-89): Asher Pecha 11-56, Drew Buchner 4-39, Kade Anderson 4-5, Theo Hovde 2-3, Scharlau 1-(-7), Tuschl 1-(-7). Spring Valley (52-318): Schmitt 18-87, Rielly 6-84, Stasiek 7-52, Brunner 3-34, Dicus 4-28, Forster 6-19, Charlie Hollstadt 2-9, Carter Koehler 2-9, Robelia 1-1, Wyatt Smith 2-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax: Tuschl 8-16-2-61. Spring Valley: Stasiek 1-3-1-9.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Hovde 3-28, Scharlau 2-19, Colton Hoffman 2-9, Eli Ralph 1-5. Spring Valley: Rielly 1-9.
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14
GC;7;0;19;0;— 26
CL;6;8;0;0;— 14
First Quarter
GC: Gabe Knops 1 run (Brady Klatt kick), 9:10.
CL: Jordan Blanchard 31 pass from Jacob Burbach (run failed), 1:45.
Second Quarter
CL: Dominic Leintz 5 run (Leint run), 1:36.
Third Quarter
GC: Knops 1 run (Klatt kick), 8:18.
GC: Janson 9 run (kick failed), 6:14.
GC: Max Janson 7 run (pass failed), 0:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (64-291): Janson 21-114, Morgen Eggert 15-62, Knops 14-50, Klatt 1-29, Mitch McGee 8-27, Jackson Halbach 2-9. Clear Lake (26-39): Leintz 11-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City: Knops 0-5-1-0. Clear Lake: Burbach 3-10-2-60.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Blanchard 1-31, Andrew Campion 1-22, Leintz 1-7.
Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12
E-S;0;12;0;0;— 12
I/G;7;6;6;0;— 19
First Quarter
IG: Xavier Santillian 1 run (Hunter Guenther kick), 2:13.
Second Quarter
ES: Brennan Hanner 1 run (kick failed), 8:51.
IG: Mason Gierok 19 run (kick failed), 3:36.
ES: Lagarrian Mitchell 21 pass from Hanner (run failed), 0:19.
Third Quarter
IG: Ben Pyka 84 kick return (run failed), 11:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (46-228): Ryan Julson 22-160, Hanner 7-28, Reede Brown 8-28, Carter Gunderson 2-12. Independence/Gilmanton (35-149): Nathan Pyka 5-41, Gierok 7-34, Ben Pyka 9-33, Tyler Kingsbury 7-25, Santillian 5-16.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum: Hanner 3-4-0-48, Gunderson 0-1-0-0, Brown 0-1-0-0. Independence/Gilmanton: Santillian 1-1-0-9.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Mitchell 3-48. Independence/Gilmanton: B. Pyka 1-9.