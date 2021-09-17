Football
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12
Hudson;21;10;7;14;—;52
Memorial;0;6;6;0—12
First Quarter
H: Carter Mears 3 run (Jack Strong kick), 7:47.
H: Grant Jamieson 20 pass from Mears (Strong kick), 3:57.
H: Mears 14 run (Strong kick), 0:36.
Second Quarter
H: Mears 1 run (Strong kick), 8:05.
M: Tyson Harvey 24 pass from Ryan Thompson (kick failed), 5:01.
H: Strong field goal, 0:00.
Third Quarter
H: Mears 3 run (Strong kick), 8;12.
M: Reagan Hub 73 pass from Thompson (conversion failed), 1:12.
Fourth Quarter
H: Jaiden Warner 20 run (Strong kick), 10:34.
H: Andrew Caples 2 run (Strong kick), 6:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Hudson (56-373): Warner 22-169, Mears 11-72, Troy Bounting 3-50, Caples 6-33, Tim Hasapopoulos 7-30, Brooks Bluske 1-10, Kellen Grossenbacher 1-6, Jake Busson 2-3, Spencer Krueger 3-0. Memorial (17-12): Reese Woerner 10-11, Sebastian Westerberg 1-6, Thompson 3-(-1), Harvey 1-(-1), Peter Albert 1-(-1), Caden Kramer 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Hudson: Mears 3-5-0-54. Memorial: Thompson 11-21-2-168, Westerberg 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hudson: Jamieson 2-50, Hasapopoulos 1-4. Memorial: Hub 6-104, Harvey 3-55, Woerner 2-11, Albert 1-5, Kramer 1-3, Jack Redwine 1-0.
Rice Lake 38, Superior 18
Rice Lake;14;8;16;0;—;38
Superior;0;0;0;18;—;18
First Quarter
RL: Christian Lindow 4 run (Elliott Nolin run), 8:20.
RL: Alex Belongia 13 pass from Cole Fenske (run failed), 4:06.
Second Quarter
RL: Belongia 67 pass from Fenske (Nolin run), 10:37.
Third Quarter
RL: Nolin 18 run (Belongia pass from Lucas Sirek), 7:50.
RL: Belongia 61 pass from Fenske (Nolin run), 7:50.
Fourth Quarter
S: Carson Gotelaere 3 run (run failed), 11:23.
S: Gotelaere 10 run (run failed), 7:44.
S: Gotelaere 16 run (run failed), 2:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (37-135): Carson Tomesh 7-39, Nolin 7-38, Lindow 11-35, Treyton Bader 4-13, Fenske 5-5, Landon Hoff 1-3. Superior (37-183): Jordan Goldfine 11-70, Gotelaere 15-57, Ross Rivord 6-36, Caden Lia 3-15, Jack Rivord 2-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 4-7-0-151. Superior: Gotelaere 6-15-0-103.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 4-151. Superior: Alex Velleux 3-74, Lia 1-15, J. Rivord 1-9, Kell Piggott 1-5.
Altoona 33, Viroqua 14
Altoona;0;6;21;6;—;33
Viroqua;8;6;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
V: Ethan Dobbs 11 run (Austin Winker run), 3:32.
Second Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 7 run (pass failed), 11:59.
V: Winker 2 run (run failed), 8:22.
Third Quarter
A: Marsten Salsbury-Parks 77 kick return (pass failed), 11:42.
A: Boyarski 55 run (Salsbury-Parks pass from Ben Kuenkel), 9:50.
A: Jackson Berg 24 run (Xai Her kick), 5:56.
Fourth Quarter
A: Kuenkel 17 run (run failed), 8:48.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (41-271): Boyarski 26-217, Berg 2-21, Kuenkel 6-54. Viroqua (49-152): Winker 12-75, Dobbs 9-30, Oliver Pelock 5-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Kuenkel 4-7-1-49. Viroqua: Ethan Solberg 0-4-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Salsbury-Parks 2-15, Thorin Steele 1-15, Dawson Sahm 1-19.
Fall Creek 34, Neillsville/Granton 28
FC;6;14;0;14;—;34
NG;14;8;0;6;—;28
First Quarter
NG: Ian Zoschke 26 pass from Bryce Erickson (kick failed), 7:44.
FC: Jeff Ritger 1 run (kick failed), 4:56.
NG: Andrew Brown 9 run (Jace Pekol pass from Erickson), 2:06.
Second Quarter
FC: Leo Hagberg 58 pass from Eli Laube (pass failed), 6:30.
NG: Micah Zoschke 19 run (Erickson run), 1:03.
FC: Ritger 3 run (Ryan Whittlinger pass from Laube), 0:27.
Fourth Quarter
FC: Cameron Martzke 16 pass from Laube (Eric Steinke pass from Laube), 11:52.
NG: Brown 6 run (run failed), 8:19.
FC: Hagberg 6 pass from Laube (kick failed), 1:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (21-[-3]): Ritger 8-7, Whittlinger 6-(-1), Laube 7-(-9). Neillsville/Granton (54-272): Brown 25-155, M. Zoschke 8-55, Erickson 14-49, Jace Pekol 6-13, Ashten Schultz 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek: Laube 23-36-2-351. Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 8-18-1-102.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Hagberg 9-183, Martzke 4-89, Bo Vollrath 4-29, Whittlinger 3-25, Jacob Wathke 1-17, Ritger 2-8. Neillsville/Granton: I. Zoschke 3-52, Michael Byrne 2-28, Pekol 2-15, Eastan Swita 1-7.
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
OF;0;0;0;8;—;8
EM;8;20;14;0;—;42
First Quarter
EM: Ryan Bartig 70 punt retrun (Ethan Johnson pass from Kaden Russo), 10:21.
Second Quarter
EM: Avery Kaanta 14 run (kick failed), 11:05.
EM: Kaanta 15 run (kick failed), 7:23.
EM: Kaanta 11 run (Johnson pass from Russo), 0:59.
Third Quarter
EM: Carson Steinhorst 37 run (run failed), 11:38.
EM: Steinhorst 2 run (Aidan Bartholomew run), 3:17.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Drake Swett 9 run (Swett run), 10:08.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (34-69): Swett 8-29. Elk Mound (35-407): Kaanta 17-294, Steinhorst 3-61, Carter Vieth 7-35, Bartig 2-23, Bartholomew 1-3, Russo 3-(-1), Eli Schmidt 2-(-8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 3-8-1-54, Tryggve Korger 4-13-0-47. Elk Mound: Russo 5-10-1-46.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Brody Seefeldt 3-44, Lucas Frase 1-15, Oliver 1-5, Timmy Koskovich 1-37. Elk Mound: Johnson 3-11, Kaanta 2-35.
Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14
Turtle Lake;8;6;0;0;—;14
Cadott;7;3;0;7;—;17
First Quarter
C: 74 run (Peter Weir kick).
T: 5 run (run).
C: Weir 36 field goal.
Third Quarter
T: 23 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
C: Tristan Drier 37 interception return (Weir kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (47-202): Gavin Tegels 13-45, Teagan Ritter 7-34, Kaleb Sonnentag 6-25, Nick Fasbender 4-21, Jordan Peters 11-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Peters 1-3-1-25.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ritter 2-21, Drier 1-4.
Thorp 46, Flambeau 30
Thorp;6;20;6;14;—;46
Flambeau;6;6;12;6;—;30
First Quarter
F: Mason Carter 1 run (run failed), 11:08.
T: Logan Hanson 1 run (kick failed), 5:12.
Second Quarter
T: Hanson 26 run (Aiden Rosemeyer kick), 11:08.
F: Harley Opachan 52 pass from Blake Moore (pass failed), 10:56.
T: Denzel Sutton 23 run (pass failed), 2:30.
T: Korbin Rosemeyer 5 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (pass failed), 0:31.
Third Quarter
F: Opachan 89 pass from Moore (pass failed), 7:42.
F: Opachan 5 pass from Moore (run failed), 3:35.
T: Hanson 24 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (pass failed), 3:01.
Fourth Quarter
T: Ashton Kroeplin 7 run (Kroeplin pass from Aiden Rosemeyer), 5:40.
F: Sylas Lybert 23 run (pass failed), 4:24.
T: Aiden Rosemeyer 1 run (pass failed), 3:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (49-201): Aiden Rosemeyer 20-117, Hanson 16-52, Sutton 5-17, Kroeplin 1-7, Ryan Raether 1-4. Flambeau (37-142): Lybert 15-106, Carter 15-46, Moore 7-(-10).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 13-23-0-235. Flambeau: Moore 6-13-2-214, Carter 1-2-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 4-87, Korbin Rosemeyer 4-79, Hanson 4-60, Raether 1-9. Flambeau: Opachan 4-150, Carter 1-55, Moore 1-11, Jacob Heldt 1-9.
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Bloomer;14;22;14;0;—;50
C-W;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
B: Connor Crane 54 pass from Jack Strand (conversion failed).
B: Marcus Harelstad 37 run (Harelstad run).
CW: Tristan Wendt 65 pass from Cade Johnson (Han Johnson kick).
Second Quarter
B: Bowen Rothbauer 4 run (conversion failed).
B: Harelstad 3 run (Ethan Rubenzer run).
B: Evan Rogge 28 pass from Strand (Harelstad run).
CW: Lawson Davis 20 run (Johnson kick).
Third Quarter
B: Rothbauer 1 run (conversion failed).
B: Harelstad 4 run (Crane run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (43-195): Harelstad 17-105, Rothbauer 6-30, Jay Ryder 7-24, Strand 1-21, Ben Miller 4-13, Gabe Prince 1-7, Matthew Holstad 2-4, Blake Hodowanic 1-2. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (12-46): Ashton Kummet 2-24, Davis 3-19.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Strand 18-27-0-286. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Johnson 11-17-1-120.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Crane 3-98, Rogge 5-84, Rothbauer 2-37, Ryder 2-28, Harelstad 5-27, Keegan Yohnk 1-12. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Wendt 3-85, Ryan Smith 5-26, Ashton Kummet 2-9, Lawson Davis 1-0.
Pepin/Alma 54, Eleva-Strum 16
ES;8;8;0;0;—;16
PA;8;30;8;8;—;54
First Quarter
ES: 7 run (run), 1:55.
PA: Riley Stiehl 44 run (Billy Thetford run), 0:57.
Second Quarter
ES: Wyatt Miland 35 run (run), 11:47.
PA: Stiehl 3 run (Axel Noll run), 11:07.
PA: Evan Olson 34 run (run failed), 7:00.
PA: Noll 40 pass from Evan Creighton (Stiehl run), 4:04.
PA: Stiehl 17 run (Stiehl run), 1:30.
Third Quarter
PA: Stiehl 23 run (Noll pass from Creighton), 6:43.
Fourth Quarter
PA: Stiehl 97 run (Thetford run), 7:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (49-203): Miland 21-112. Pepin/Alma (31-300): Stiehl 18-197, Olson 5-75, Lawson Sterry 2-14, Madox Stewart 2-12, Thetford 3-11, Creighton 1-(-9).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum: Carter Gunderson 4-9-1-23. Pepin/Alma: Creighton 4-8-1-92.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Bradyn Olson 1-18, Miland 2-5, Jovanny Stevens 1-0. Pepin/Alma: Noll 1-55, Olson 2-29, Thetford 1-8.
Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12
EPC;8;0;0;8;—;16
Clear Lake;0;6;0;6;—;12
First Quarter
EPC: Blake Allen 4 run (Trevor Asher run), 1:09.
Second Quarter
CL: Zach Aune 1 run (conversion failed), 7:40.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Luke Webb 2 run (Asher run), 5:29.
CL: Aune 1 run (conversion failed), 3:27.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (43-168): Asher 23-97, Allen 9-28, Webb 7-24, Ethan Rupakus 3-14, Frank Weix 1-5. Clear Lake (51-298): Cashton Hecnk 20-130, Dominic Leintz 15-78, Tyler Sunday 6-49, Aune 6-27, Hunter Pickard 4-14.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Webb 3-3-0-98. Clear Lake: Aune 0-3-1-0, Jacob Burbach 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Rupakus 2-80, Allen 1-18.
Cumberland 46, Barron 14
Cumberland;8;16;8;14;—;46
Barron;0;0;14;0;—;14
First Quarter
C: Vaughn Johnson 12 pass from Maddux Allen (David Olson pass from Allen), 3:25.
Second Quarter
C: Drew Griffith 10 run (Gavin Jarchow run), 3:21.
C: Edward Chafer 18 pass from Allen (Allen run), 1:59.
Third Quarter
C: Johnson 14 pass from Allen (Griffith run), 10:02.
B: Sam Baumgard 1 run (pass failed), 9:04.
B: Baumgard 36 pass from Colin Kappel (Gavin Gordon pass from Kappel), 3:51.
Fourth Quarter
C: Allen 1 run (pass failed), 9:37.
C: Griffith 51 run (Jax Effertz pass from Allen), 6:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cumberland (43-252): Griffith 17-154, Chafer 6-37, Jarchow 3-30, Ryker Allen 2-18, Gavin Glores 1-14, Isaac Runstrom 2-5, Maddux Allen 3-3, Cooper Schramski 1-1, Alex Guillem 2-1, Jack Owens 1-(-1). Barron (19-47): Kappel 8-26, Regan Vruwink 1-17, Caiden LaLiberty 5-12, Joe Mashak 1-0, Baumgard 4-(-8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland: Maddux Allen 14-21-1-137. Barron: Kappel 10-24-3-88.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cumberland: Johnson 4-47, Chafer 4-42, Olson 2-27, Jarchow 3-13, Griffith 1-8. Barron: Baumgard 2-37, Gordon 4-32, Vruwink 4-19.
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10
GC;0;10;0;0;—;10
SV;7;14;21;0;—;42
First Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 4 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 0:17.
Second Quarter
GC: Max Janson 5 run (Marcus DeSmith kick), 8:37.
SV: Ducklow 31 run (Stasiek kick), 7:14.
SV: Bowman 5 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 2:18.
GC: DeSmith 38 field goal, 0:03.
Third Quarter
SV: Bowman 30 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 6:38.
SV: Brady Bednarek 29 run (Stasiek kick), 3:22.
SV: Justin Rielly 60 run (Stasiek kick), 0:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (38-129): Janson 22-84, Gabe Knops 11-28, Brady McCarthy 3-18, Bryce Wickman 2-(-1). Spring Valley (32-235): Ducklow 10-86, Rielly 9-70, Bednarek 3-43, Jackson Stein 6-32, Tristan Neisinger 1-5, Diego Schmitt 3-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City: Wickman 11-17-1-113, Knops 0-2-1-0. Spring Valley: Ducklow 9-12-0-173.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Glenwood City: Drew Olson 6-51, McCarthy 2-36, Janson 3-26. Spring Valley: Bowman 6-75, Bednarek 2-62, Rielly 1-36.
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14
BT;0;6;0;8;—;14
MM;14;0;6;7;—;27
First Quarter
M: Braydon Lockington 14 run (Eddie Her kick).
M: Raef Radcliffe 50 run (Her kick).
Second Quarter
BT: Jackson Shramek 1 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
M: Radcliffe 15 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
M: Radcliffe 30 blocked kick return (Her kick).
BT: Cain Fremstad 2 run (Colton Lejcher pass from Fremstad).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (29-114): Shramek 15-64, Gabe Armitage 1-22, Ethan Knisley 3-17, Fremstad 10-11.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 10-28-1-112.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Evan Nehring 3-68, Lejcher 5-44, Armitage 1-2, Shramek 1-(-2).
Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Osceola;7;20;0;6;—;39
Baldwin-Woodville;0;7;0;7;—;14
First Quarter
O: Charlie Tronrud 77 run (M Rud kick), 1:00.
Second Quarter
O: Tronrud 26 run (Rud kick), 8:21.
BW: Keegan Ofstie 50 run (D Paulsen kick), 5:56.
O: Daric Swanson 3 run (Rud kick), 1:43.
O: Lucas Sedivy 10 pass from Jacob Sedivy (kick failed).
Third Quarter
O: J. Sedivy 82 run (kick failed), 1:37.
Fourth Quarter
O: Tronrud 65 run (kick failed), 11:39.
BW: Collin Fritts 18 pass from Masen Werner (Paulsen kick), 0:05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osceola (21-340): Tronrud 10-198, J. Sedivy 6-124, Swanson 5-18. Baldwin-Woodville (33-123): Ofstie 18-107, Sam Hush 4-10, Chase Shafer 3-6, Ryan Veenendall 2-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osceola: Tronrud 3-6-0-56, Sedivy 1-1-0-10. Baldwin-Woodville: Werner 5-8-1-72, Wyatt Larson 2-3-1-4.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osceola: Garrett Slater 2-46, L. Sedivy 1-10, Swanson 1-10. Baldwin-Woodville: Fritts 2-63, Shafer 3-18, Ofstie 2-(-5).