McDonell def. Stanley-Boyd 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16.
Bloomer def. Fall Creek 25-15, 25-12, 25-18.
Bloomer leaders: Ciarra Seibel 9 kills, Jensyn Skaar 14 digs, Amelia Herrick 25 assists. Fall Creek leaders: Tori Marten 6 kills and 2 blocks, Grace Herrem 11 digs, Jenna Fitch 11 assists.
Regis def. Osseo-Fairchild 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18.
Elk Mound def. Durand-Arkansaw 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Colfax def. Boyceville 25-7, 25-10, 25-14.
Spring Valley def. Glenwood City 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Elmwood/Plum City def. Mondovi 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.
Lincoln def. C-FC 25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 25-19.
Lincoln leaders: Miah Brehiem 15 kills, Liza Cummings 12 kills, Emily Frey 15 digs, 3 aces, Aiyana Eliason 10 digs and 5 aces.
Hayward def. C-W 25-13, 25-18, 25-17.
Augusta def. Independence 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
Whitehall def. Gilmanton 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.
Cameron def. Cumberland 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20.
New Auburn def. Birchwoos 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Singles
No. 1: Ava Erickson (ECM) def. Izzy Brinkman 6-4, 6-4. No. 2: Ziva Hirsch (ECM) def. Onalie Dennis 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. No. 3: Katelyn Anderson (ECM) def. Ava Olson 6-2, 6-2. No. 4: Emily Scovil (ECM) def. Lilly Carlson 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Kim Harvey/Livy Parrett (ECM) def. Kellan Storie/Bella Baillorgen 6-2, 6-2. No. 2: Ireland Green/Lily Brinkman (NR) def. Brianna Fletcher/Katie Wilson 7-5, 6-1. No. 3: Eylsa Barnes/Britta Meyer (ECM) def. Gracie Gray/Rylie Davis 6-3, 6-4.
No.1: Colleen Callaghan (R/M) def. Morgan Guegli 6-0, 6-1. No. 2: Brittany Martin (R/M) def. Makayla Motte 6-0, 6-0. No. 3: Ashley Chilson (R/M) def. Audrey Ruesch 6-2, 7-6 (1). No. 4: Therese Kern (R/M) def. Christine Creshinski 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1: Tiegan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta (R/M) def. Myah Smith/Masaeda Krug 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Eryka Seidl/Alyssa Brandaer (M) def. Ava Smith/Karah Nelson 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Chloe Warner/Madison Clarkson (M) def. Lily Edison/Morgan Bergh 6-0, 6-2.
