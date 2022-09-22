Hudson;5;2;—;7
North;0;0;—;0
Goals: 1, Hudson, Owen Wasmund (Shawn Berger), 5th minute; 2, Hudson, Aaron Sparling (Quintin Moothedan), 18th minute; 3, Hudson, Berger (Connor Hauser), 27th minute; 4, Hudson, Wasmund (Cameron Wade), 30th minute; 5, Hudson, Berger, 39th minute; 6, Hudson, Berger, 44th minute; 7, Hudson, Brady Anderson, 68th minute. Shots: Hudson 17, North 6. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 6, Toby Schneider (Hudson) 1, Talen Sheetz (Hudson) 2.
A/FC;0;0;—;0
Somerset;3;0;—;3
Goals: 1, Somerset, Blake Freese, 3rd minute; 2, Somerset, Freese, 15th minute; 3, Somerset, own goal by Altoona/Fall Creek. Saves: Levi Goebel (Altoona/Fall Creek) 5, Ben Abrahamson (Somerset) 4.
Memorial def. Rice Lake 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 15-6.
Memorial leaders: Ella Gunderson 20 kills, Annika Skolos 44 assists, Ashlynn Schroeder 22 digs, Kallie Mitchell 4 blocks.
Altoona def. Amery 24-26, 26-24, 25-10, 25-22.
Altoona leaders: Breeley Gluch 20 digs and 15 kills, Mya Martenson 12 digs and 22 kills, Kennedy Trippler 12 digs and 42 assists, Brayln Siverling 15 digs, Lily Duquaine 8 kills.
Immanuel def. Lincoln 25-14, 25-17, 25-13.
Immanuel leaders: Cheyenne Wales 6 aces, Gabi Radichel 11 kills and 13 digs, Hannah Kazemba 8 kills and 11 digs, Sheridan Noeldner 12 assists and 11 digs.
Bloomer def. McDonell 25-18, 25-20, 11-25, 13-25, 15-11.
Ladysmith def. Ladysmith 25-6, 25-17, 25-17.
Northwestern def. Cameron 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Melrose-Mindoro def. Gilmanton 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.
Singles
No. 1: Izzy Brinkman (NR) def. Colleen Callaghan 6-2, 6-3. No. 2: Onalie Dennis (NR) def. Brittany Martin 2-6, 6-1, 10-5. No. 3: Ashley Chilson (RM) def. Ava Olson 6-4, 6-3. No. 4: Therese Kern (RM) def. Lilly Carlson 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta (RM) def. Kellan Storie/Bella Baillorgeon 6-2, 6-1. No. 2: Ireland Green/Lily Brinkman (NR) def. Ava Smith/Karah Nelson 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: M. Warner/Rylie Davis (NR) def. Lily Edison/Morgan Bergh 6-0, 6-0.
