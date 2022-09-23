Football
Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6
Menomonie;0;6;0;0;— 6
North;7;7;6;0;— 20
First Quarter
ECN: Jack Kein 1 run (Ryan Conlin kick), 6:49.
Second Quarter
ECN: Cam Olson 67 run (Conlin kick), 11:22.
M: Steele Schaefer 1 run (kick failed), 6:16.
Third Quarter
ECN: Kein 21 run (run failed), 7:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (25-133): Schaefer 12-95, Jack Drout 7-34, Isiah Birt 2-7, Treysen Witt 1-(-1), James Hoff 3-(-2). North (56-371): Olson 19-193, Kein 21-123, James Jarzynski 15-51.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie: Witt 6-14-0-57. North: Kein 4-8-1-28.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Charlie Behrend 2-25, Birt 2-13, Brady Goodman 1-13, Schaefer 1-6. North: #22 2-20, Olson 1-4, Carter Burns 1-4.
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 8
CF;0;0;7;14;— 21
NR;0;7;0;0;— 7
Second Quarter
NR: Andrew Trandahl 1 run (Troy Cork kick), 2:48.
Third Quarter
CF: Mason Von Haden 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
CF: Mason Howard 11 run (Mason kick), 9:50.
CF: Dawson Goodman 43 run (Mason kick), 3:51.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (47-275): Howard 14-96, Von Haden 18-89, Goodman 6-68, Mayson Tester 4-13, Nathan Drivas 5-9. New Richmond (43-164): Trandahl 36-134, Seamus Scanlan 3-20, Miles Burke 3-7, Ethan Turbeville 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls: Von Haden 1-4-0-13. New Richmond: Scanlan 12-21-2-100.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Tester 1-13. New Richmond: Jacob Hagman 4-23, Drew Effertz 3-29, George Schroeder 3-23, Catcher Langness 1-16, Drew Eckert 1-9.
Altoona 56, Viroqua 25
Viroqua;7;0;0;18;— 25
Altoona;14;24;12;6;— 56
First Quarter
V: Kayden Sullivan 66 pass from Benson McDowell (Isaac Pratt kick), 11:21.
A: Thorin Steele 35 run (CJ Varsho pass from Ben Kuenkel), 9:32.
A: Jackson Berg interception return (pass failed), 3:47.
Second Quarter
A: Berg 24 run (Zavondre Cole pass from Colin Boyarski), 8:54.
A: Cole 19 pass from Ben Kuenkel (Steele run), 6:26.
A: Cole 14 pass from Berg (Colin Strehlo pass from Kuenkel), 1:23.
Third Quarter
A: Varsho 63 pass from Ben Kuenkel (pass failed), 11:21.
A: Hunter Hibbard 64 run (run failed), 0:38.
Fourth Quarter
V: Ethan Dobbs 3 run (pass failed), 10:26.
A: Sawyer Van Vleet 57 run (run failed), 8:42.
V: Andrew Fassbinder 51 pass from McDowell (pass failed), 6:37.
V: Owen Zahm 5 pass from McDowell (kick failed), 0:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Viroqua (14-32): Dobbs 7-21, McDowell 6-16, Sullivan 1-(-5). Altoona (32-343): Hibbard 5-112, Steele 3-59, Berg 5-55, Van Vleet 3-46, Boyarski 7-32, Trent Cornell 3-21, Deion Chesmore 3-14, James Kircher 1-3, Riley Miller 1-2, Luke Hansen 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Viroqua: McDowell 14-23-1-253. Altoona: Kuenkel 3-3-0-110, Berg 2-2-0-30, Varsho 0-1-0-0, Van Vleet 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Viroqua: Sullivan 4-103, Fassbinder 5-67, Solomon Murdock 1-42, Zahm 4-41. Altoona: Varsho 1-63, Cole 3-61, Hibbard 1-16.
Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8
Ellsworth;8;0;0;8;— 16
Rice Lake;0;8;0;0;— 8
First Quarter
E: Jurell Gooden 11 run (Gooden run).
Second Quarter
RL: Matt Farm 7 pass from Max Nelson (Easton Stone run).
Fourth Quarter
E: Gooden 2 run (Gooden run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Ellsworth (40-170): Gooden 8-77. Rice Lake (36-52): Lucas Peters 19-46, Carson Tomesh 3-18, Easton Stone 6-13, WQyatt Kunesh 1-(-1), Nelson 7-(-24).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Nelson 9-22-0-94.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Kunesh 1-35, Farm 3-20, Zach Orr 2-18, Peters 1-9, Logan Durand 1-7, Will Johnson 1-5.
Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 6
Durand-Ark.;0;0;8;13;— 21
Elk Mound;0;0;6;0;— 6
Third Quarter
DA: Eli Whitwam 3 run (Ethan Hurlburt from Dawson Hartung) 5:00.
EM: Tate Anderson 1 run (pass failed), 3:56.
Fourth Quarter
DA: Troy Cloud 27 pass from Hurlburt (Whitwam kick), 8:49.
DA: Hartung 20 run (kick failed), 2:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand-Arkansaw (51-243): Hartung 27-162, Whitwam 12-15. Elk Mound (21-37): Carter Vieth 10-24, Kaden Russo 5-18, Anderson 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand-Arkansaw: Hurlburt 3-4-1-31. Elk Mound: Logan Jerome 7-18-0-62.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand-Arkansaw: Cloud 1-27. Elk Mound: Brady Amble 3-44.
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
OF;0;0;0;8;— 8
SB;11;11;12;8;— 42
First Quarter
SB: Simon Polman 23 field goal, 5:49.
SB: Logan Burzynski 59 pass from Carter Isenberger (Chase Sturm run), 4:39.
Second Quarter
SB: Polman 41 field goal, 8:39.
SB: JJ Heller 6 run (Sturm run), 4:34.
Third Quarter
SB: Sturm 9 run (kick failed), 10:35.
SB: Landon Karlen 14 run (conversion failed), 0:41.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Ashton Oliver 7 run (Oliver run), 11:14.
SB: Heller 4 run (Heller run), 3:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Drake Swett 11-55. Stanley-Boyd: Sturm 10-81, Karlen 14-53, Heller 7-46.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 6-14-1-13, Tryggve Korger 7-12-0-40. Stanley-Boyd: Isenberger 5-10-0-95, Burzynski 5-9-0-29.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Noah Filla 1-29. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 2-78.
Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14
Mondovi;21;15;0;16;— 52
N/G;0;0;8;6;— 14
First Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 21 run (Cody Wagner kick), 8:13.
M: Jarod Falkner 2 run (Falkner run), 3:20.
M: Rud 21 run (kick failed), 1:37.
Second Quarter
M: Falkner 11 run (Cade Fremstad pass from Falkner), 8:01.
M: Rud 60 run (Wagner kick), 6:41.
Third Quarter
NG: Ashten Schultz 32 pass from Bryce Erickson (Reese McDonald pass from Erickson), 1:56.
Fourth Quarter
M: Jake Linse 17 run (Peyton Snyder pass from Linse), 10:43.
NG: Kaiden Hartung 2 run (pass failed), 1:26.
M: Carter Heike 10 run (Evan Bauer run), 0:38.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (31-330): Rud 11-172, Falkner 7-42, Linse 5-41, Snyder 5-41, Austin Radle 2-24, Heike 1-10. Neillsville/Granton (19-16): Gunnar Barth 12-18, Braylon Boyer 1-4, Hartung 1-2, Garrett Learman 2-(-2), Erickson 3-(-6).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi: Falkner 6-12-1-94, Linse 1-2-1-26. Neillsville/Granton: 10-26-2-130, Hartung 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Austin Remington 2-44, Rud 2-29, Fremstad 1-28, Snyder 1-11, Linse 1-8. Neillsville/Granton: Boyer 5-58, Schultz 2-46, Barth 1-13, McDonald 2-13.
Thorp 65, Greenwood 0
Greenwood;0;0;0;0;— 0
Thorp;27;6;16;16;— 65
First Quarter
T: Logan Hanson 3 run (Ashton Kroeplin kick).
T: Hanson 7 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).
T: Hanson 64 run (Kroeplin kick).
T: A. Rosemeyer 1 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
T: A. Rosemeyer 55 punt return (kick failed).
Third Quarter
T: Kroeplin 75 kick return (Korbin Rosemeyer pass from A. Rosemeyer).
T: Denzel Sutton 7 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin pass from A. Rosemeyer).
Fourth Quarter
T: Hanson 34 run (Landon Penk run).
T: Harley Zurakowski 40 run (Lincoln Knop run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (12-185): Hanson 7-141, Zurakowski 1-40, A. Rosemeyer 3-9, Sutton 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 8-11-1-129.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 3-75, K. Rosemeyer 3-40, Sutton 1-7, Hanson 1-7.
Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0
Cadott;0;3;21;7;— 31
GC;0;0;0;0;— 0
Second Quarter
C: Peter Weir 31 field goal, 9:39.
Third Quarter
C: Nolan Blum fumble recovery (Weir kick), 11:51.
C: Easton Goodman 7 pass from Tristan Drier (Weir kick), 6:49.
C: Drier 8 run (Weir kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
C: Drier 11 run (Weir kick), 3:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (43-206): Drier 15-102, Nick Fasbender 11-59, Goodman 9-33, Warren Bowe 2-11, Tegan Ritter 4-1. Glenwood City (26-19): Max Janson 13-18, Mitch McGee 4-4, Gabe Knops 9-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 4-7-0-39. Glenwood City: Knops 10-16-1-125.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Goodman 2-24, Jordan Peters 2-15. Glenwood City: Janson 3-62, Brady Klatt 4-44, Jayden Quinn 2-13, McGee 1-6.
Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22
Cumberland;6;6;0;16;— 28
Bloomer;6;8;8;0;— 22
First Quarter
C: 68 run (conversion failed).
B: Jackson Omar 17 pass form Keegan Yohnk (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
C: Jax Effertz 3 pass (conversion failed).
B: Evan Rogge 10 pass from Yohnk (Gabe Prince run).
Third Quarter
B: Yohnk 10 run (Ethan Rubenzer run).
Fourth Quarter
C: David Olson 30 pass (conversion good).
C: Vaughn Johnson 18 pass from Olson (conversion good).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (46-169): Omar 14-76, Prince 18-68, Yohnk 3-15, B. Miller 8-6, Karsten Bergh 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cumberland: Olson 6-13-1-128. Bloomer: Yohnk 3-7-1-62, Prince 1-5-1-8.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cumberland: Johnson 4-117, Effertz 4-28. Bloomer: K. Bah 1-35, Omar 1-17, Rogge 1-10, Zeke Strand 1-8.
Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8
CL;0;8;0;0;— 8
SV;6;0;6;0;— 12
First Quarter
SV: Cade Stasiek 4 run (kick failed), 2:39.
Second Quarter
CL: Jordan Blanchard 10 pass from Jacob Burbach (Dominic Leintz run), 2:44.
Third Quarter
SV: Stasiek 3 run (run failed), 5:09.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Clear Lake (39-123): Burbach 14-49, Leintz 9-34, Hunter Pickaer 9-22, Tyler Sunday 7-18. Spring Valley (55-335): Stasiek 17-126, Diego Schmitt 27-125, Tanner Dicus 6-53, Justin Rielly 2-30, Trevor Forster 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clear Lake: Burbach 2-5-1-40, Blanchard 1-1-0-20. Spring Valley: Stasiek 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Blanchard 2-40, Andrew Campion 1-20.
Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36
Augusta;8;12;8;8;— 36
B-T;16;6;8;8;— 38
First Quarter
A: B. Harmer 15 pass from Brennan King (Jackson Laxson run), 5:58.
BT: Ethan Knisley 2 run (Jackson Shramek run), 3:16.
BT: Knisley 46 run (Shramek run), 2:27.
Second Quarter
A: King 2 run (run failed), 10:26.
A: Laxson 1 run (run failed), 6:00.
BT: Shramek 3 run (pass failed), 1:50.
Third Quarter
A: Laxson 6 run (King run), 11:08.
BT: Gabe Armitage 9 pass from Knisley (Zack Nitek pass from Knisley), 8:42.
Fourth Quarter
A: Laxson 4 run (Ben Dickinsen run), 10:45.
BT: Evan Nehring 46 pass from Knisley (Shramek run), 4:08.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (32-193): Shramek 20-124, Knisley 10-59, Armitage 2-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Knisley 13-28-2-199.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nehring 4-110, Nitek 5-54, Armitage 3-34, Shramek 1-1.
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20
M-M;0;7;14;0;— 21
E-S;0;14;0;6;— 20
Second Quarter
ES: Alex Anderson 59 pass from Carter Gunderson (conversion failed), 10:30.
MM: Jackson Blaken 22 pass from Ty Zeman (Mitchell Berg kick), 0:52.
ES: Lagarrian Mitchell 80 kick return (Ryan Julson run), 0:39.
Third Quarter
MM: Blaken 4 run (kick failed), 9:27.
MM: Zeman 1 run (Presley Byom pass from Zeman), 4:23.
Fourth Quarter
ES: Mitchell pass from Gunderson (conversion failed), 2:42.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (48-176): Carter Sacia 20-114, Hayden Fry 9-47, Blaken 10-20, Zeman 9-(-5). Eleva-Strum (32-122): Julson 17-98, Gunderson 4-17, Reede Brown 7-11, Anderson 4-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Zeman 8-9-0-133. Eleva-Strum: Gunderson 3-5-1-107, Brown 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Blaken 5-114, Sacia 3-19. Eleva-Strum: Anderson 2-69, Mitchell 1-38.
Pepin/Alma 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0
P/A;22;13;6;0;— 41
I/G;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
PA: Evan Olson 40 pass from Drew Seifert (Keegan Stiehl pass from Ryan Brevick), 9:54.
PA: Jackson Riesgraf 5 run (Madox Stewart kick), 8:39.
PA: Olson 35 pass from Seifert (Stewart kick), 2:53.
Second Quarter
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 9 run (Stewart kick), 11:55.
PA: Olson 43 pass from Seifert (kick failed), 6:02.
Third Quarter
PA: Bergmann 5 run (kick failed), 9:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (28-174): D. Bergmann 9-101, Asher Blank 2-15, Olson 1-13, Riesgraf 4-11, Kainen Heller 1-10, Justin Bergmann 3-8, Liam Midtovne 1-8, Cole McQuiston 1-3, Andrew Kircher 1-3, Trenton Krzoski 2-2. Indepedence/Gilmanton (36-84): Xavier Santillian 13-36, Mason Gierok 11-27, Nathan Pyka 6-22, Tyler Kingsbury 2-2, Ben Pyka 4-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma: Seifert 7-8-0-196. Independence/Gilmanton: Santillian 1-2-0-10, Hunter Guenther 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Olson 5-144, Cainnin Mann 1-31, Stewart 1-21. Independence/Gilmanton: Kingsbury 1-10.
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
CW;0;0;0;0;— 0
NW;38;6;0;6;— 50
First Quarter
NW: 16 pass (conversion failed).
NW: 3 run (conversion good).
NW: Trevor Eliason 19 pass (conversion good).
NW: 43 run (conversion good).
NW: Jase Nelson 38 pass (conversion good).
Second Quarter
NW: 18 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
NW: 12 run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): C-W (25-18): James Chamberlain 9-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): C-W: Cade Johnson 2-9-1-51, Brock Hamilton 1-2-0-13.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): C-W: Hamilton 1-34, Lawson Davis 1-17, Aiden Becker 1-13.
Spooner 55, Barron 14
Spooner;14;28;7;6;— 55
Barron;0;0;0;14;— 14
First Quarter
S: Jacob Hedinger 49 run (Jose Amparo kick), 7:57.
S: Conner Melton 23 pass from Ethan Melton (Amparo kick), 4:53.
Second Quarter
S: Brandon Rangel 17 run (Amparo kick), 9:56.
S: E. Melton 13 run (Amparo kick), 6:55.
S: Hedinger 26 pass from E. Melton (Amparo kick), 6:26.
S: Hedinger 58 run (Amparo kick), 3:03.
Third Quarter
S: Mason Sobralski 1 run (Amparo kick), 8:13.
Fourth Quarter
B: Adam Wirth 2 run (Johnathon Wakefield kick), 5:30.
S: 20 run (kick failed), 1:48.
B: David Pond 80 kick return (pass failed), 1:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spooner (39-458): Hedinger 4-131, Rangel 10-112. Barron (20-10): Caiden Deacon 5-18, Riley Elwood 2-5, Paul Dillon 1-4, Caiden LaLiberty 6-2, Wakefield 2-(-7), Wirth 4-(-12).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spooner: E. Melton 3-4-0-50. Barron: Wirth 14-30-1-157.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spooner: Hedinger 2-27, C. Melton 1-23. Barron: LaLiberty 9-89, Brett McDonough 1-42, Elwood 3-19, Wakefield 1-7.
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6
B-W;0;17;7;3;— 27
Osceola;0;0;0;6;— 6
Second Quarter
BW: Masen Werner 3 run (Davis Paulsen kick), 9:30.
BW: Paulsen 25 field goal, 4:56.
BW: Sean Van Someren 7 pass from Werner (Paulsen kick), 0:17.
Third Quarter
BW: Werner 35 run (Paulsen kick), 1:08.
Fourth Quarter
BW: Paulsen 27 field goal, 8:35.
O: Matthew Slechta 12 run (kick failed), 4:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Baldwin-Woodville (44-315): Werner 19-201, Logan Godron 16-84, Colton Hush 5-23, Ryan Veenendall 1-10, Cal Smith 3-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Werner 11-19-0-144.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Fritts 6-90, Smith 1-21, Hush 2-19, Van Someren 1-7, Veenendall 1-7.
McDonell 46, Cornell 8
McDonell;13;12;14;7;— 46
Cornell;0;8;0;0;— 8
First Quarter
M: Dale Tetrault 23 pass (Aly Ferguson kick), 5:25.
M: Dawson Moulton 2 rush (kick failed), 3:17.
Second Quarter
M: Tetrault 16 pass (kick failed), 10:34.
C: Dylan Bowe 3 rush (Andrew Person pass). 3:41
M: David Andersen 30 pass (kick failed), 0:19.
Third Quarter
M: Andersen 70 kick return (Ferguson kick), 11:47.
M: Tetrault 32 Rush (Ferguson kick), 0:12.
Fourth Quarter
M: Moulton 33 Rush (Ferguson kick), 11:46.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): McDonell (23-169): Grant Smiskey 4-6, Daniel Fritz 2-2, Evan Eckes 5-41, Alan Meiner 1-7, Dawson Moulton 9-77, Cael Holm 1-4, Dale Tetrault 1-32. Cornell (48-134): Daniel Person 14-38, Jeremiah Hetke 1-(-4), Dylan Bowe 26-91, Andrew Person 5-13, Noah Cripe 2-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): McDonell: Grant Smiskey 10-14-1-151, Cornell: Daniel Person 3-15-1-19.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): McDonell: David Andersen 6-84, Dale Tetrault 8-67. Cornell: Dylan Bowe 1-10, Andrew Person 2-9.