Football
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Superior 9
Superior;0;0;6;3;—;9
Memorial;0;0;0;12;—;12
Third Quarter
S: Jordan Goldfine 11 run (run failed), 5:33.
Fourth Quarter
S: Brodie Raygor 30 field goal, 7:09.
M: Peter Albert 18 pass from Ryan Thompson (kick failed), 5:52.
M: Reese Woerner 12 run (kick failed), 4:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior (50-185): Goldfine 27-121, Carson Gotelaere 19-42, Robert Powell 1-6, Jack Rivord 2-5, Caden Lia 1-5. Memorial (39-122): Woerner 29-167, Jack Conner 2-8, Albert 2-5, Thompson 6-(-58).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Gotelaere 1-7-2-6, Goldfine 0-1-0-0. Memorial: Thompson 6-16-2-110.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Kell Piggott 1-6. Memorial: Tyson Harvey 3-49, Jack Redwine 2-43, Albert 1-18.
Menomonie 28, New Richmond 21
Menomonie;7;13;0;8;—;28
New Richmond;7;14;0;0;—;21
First Quarter
NR: Brock Unger 16 run (Trey Cork kick).
M: 1 run (kick).
Second Quarter
NR: Andrew Trandahl 3 run (Cork kick).
M: 5 run (kick failed).
M: 15 pass (kick).
NR: Reagan Driscoll 5 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Cork kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Brooks Brewer 6 run (Noah Feddersen run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (34-192): Trandahl 25-139, Scanlan 3-27, Unger 3-13, Ethan Turbeville 2-8, Max Kretovics 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 10-16-1-114.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Unger 3-60, Drew Effertz 2-16, Reagan Driscoll 2-13, Kennan Stowers 1-8, Kretovics 1-4.
Rice Lake 8, Chippewa Falls 7
CF;0;7;0;0;7;—;7
Rice Lake;0;8;0;0;—;8
Second Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 1 run (Christian Lindow pass from Elliott Nolin), 10:37.
CF: Brayden Warwick 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls: Judah Dunham 6-39, Collin Beaudette 6-18, Karson Bowe 6-6, Brayden Warwick 6-4, Owen Krista 2-(-1), Carsten Reeg 1-5, Mason Howard 1-1. Rice Lake: Christian Lindow 17-76, Elliot Nolin 13-72, Cole Fenske 21-49, Easton Stone 5-18, Carson Tomesh 3-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls: Brayden Warwick 10-17-3-82. Rice Lake: Cole Fenske 4-6-1-55.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Judah Dunham 4-51, Mason Howard 4-25, Gunnar Harings 1-3, Karson Bowe 1-3. Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 3-54, Elliot Nolin 1-1.
Altoona 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
G-E-T;7;0;15;6;—;28
Altoona;6;19;7;13;—;45
First Quarter
A: Thorin Steele 29 run (pass failed), 9:32.
G-E-T: Cody Schmitz 23 run (Domanick Knott kick), 0:31.
Second Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 1 run (pass failed), 8:32.
A: Zavondre Cole 18 run (kick failed), 4:00.
A: Boyarski 3 run (Xai Her kick), 0:29.
Third Quarter
G-E-T: Nate Schindler 1 run (Knott kick), 10:26.
A: Boyarski 5 run (Her kick), 7:50.
G-E-T: Justice Vaaler 4 run (Vaaler run), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
A: Boyarski 3 run (Her kick), 8:37.
A: Boyarski 4 run (kick failed), 5:50.
G-E-T: Brady Selling 56 pass from Schmitz (pass failed), 5:04.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): G-E-T (31-143): Schindler 11-67, Vaaler 13-56, Seiling 5-11, Will Thompson 1-9. Altoona (52-315): Boyarski 35-194, Steele 3-28, Jackson Berg 1-20, Cole 2-21, Ben Kuenkel 7-38, Thomas Tomesh 3-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): G-E-T: Schmitz 1-1-0-49, Vaaler 8-19-1-114. Altoona: Kuenkel 5-7-0-94.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): G-E-T: Vaaler 1-16, Schmitz 3-64, Seiling 3-65, Schindler 1-21. Altoona: Cole 5-94.
Durand 36, Elk Mound 14
Elk Mound;0;6;0;8;—;14
Durand;14;8;8;6;—;36
First Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 4 run (Bauer run), 7:33.
D: Bauer 70 run (run failed), 3:24.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 3 run (Bauer run), 4:24.
EM: Avery Kaanta 1 run (pass failed), 0:21.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 79 run (Dawson Hartung run), 8:13.
Fourth Quarter
D: Ryan Mason 1 run (kick failed), 5:27.
EM: Carter Vieth 5 run (Brady Amble pass from Kaden Russo), 0:50.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (30-54): Kaanta 14-60, Vieth 9-54, Ryan Bartig 1-(-1), Russo 6-(-59). Durand (44-407): Bauer 23-333, Mason 6-46, Hartung 10-26, Cody Wieland 3-4, Carlin Pfeiffer 2-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Russo 7-16-0-89. Durand: Bauer 5-9-2-103.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Kaanta 3-57, Ethan Johnson 3-22, Amble 1-10. Durand: Hartung 2-44, Ethan Anibas 1-29, Ethan Fedie 1-18, Ethan Hurlburt 1-12.
Mondovi 48, Neillsville/Granton 0
N/G;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mondovi;20;20;0;8;—;48
First Quarter
M: Jarod Falkner 23 run (kick failed).
M: Cade Fremstad 47 pass from Falkner (Dustin Mohler pass from Falkner).
M: Dawson Rud 2 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
M: Tristen Bee 26 pass from Falkner (Falkner kick).
M: Ashton Fedie 4 pass from Falkner (conversion failed).
M: Falkner 8 run (Falkner kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Peyton Snyder 7 run (Braedon Larson pass from Jake Linse).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (19-[-30]): Andrew Brown 5-5, Garrett Learman 4-5, Gunnar Barth 1-(-3), Austin Gross 2-(-9), Bryce Erickson 7-(-28). Mondovi (32-224): Falkner 8-89, Rud 11-56, Snyder 7-39, Linse 4-35, Mason Fedie 1-6, Mitchel Fedie 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 5-10-0-19, Gross 1-1-0-12, Brown 0-1-0-0. Mondovi: Falkner 15-17-0-226.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Michael Byrne 1-12, Alex Roman 1-11, Jace Pekol 1-6, Brown 1-1, Ashten Schultz 2-1. Mondovi: Mohler 3-71, Bee 3-49, Fremstad 1-47, Rud 4-41, Ashton Fedie 4-18.
Augusta 22, Pepin/Alma 20
A/P;8;0;6;6;—;20
Augusta;0;0;8;14;—;22
First Quarter
A: Evan Creighton 70 fumble return (Riley Stiehl run), 8:58.
Second Quarter
A: Marcus Livingston 22 run (Brennan King run), 7:02.
P/A: Demetrius Bergmann 1 run (pass failed), 1:58.
Fourth Quarter
A: Marcus Livingston 38 run (Jackson Laxson run), 9:29.
P/A: Demetrius Bergmann 3 run (pass failed), 4:38.
A: Tyler Brixen 9 pass from King (run failed), :52.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (44-146): Bergmann 21-89, Riley Stiehl 12-29, Evan Creighton 4-16, Evan Olson 4-9, Billy Thetford 3-3. Augusta (51-304): Laxson 24-128, Livingston 8-107, Ben Dickensen 7-38, Brennan King 10-32, Hunter Breaker 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (19-15-0-141): Creighton 7-11-9-93, Stiehl 3-4-0-48. Augusta (2-5-1-17): King 2-5-1-17.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Colton Brecka 5-57, Thetford 2-28, Stiehl 1-27. Augusta: Tyler Brixen 1-9, Livingston 1-8.
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Cadott 0
Cadott;0;0;0;0;—;0
EPC;0;0;6;14;—;20
Third Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 59 run (run failed), 11:39.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Asher 10 run (Asher run), 2:02.
EPC: Luke Webb 70 interception return (run failed), 1:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (34-172): Gavin Tegels 14-77, Kaleb Sonnentag 4-44, Nick Fasbender 2-22, Tristan Drier 5-18, Easton Goodman 1-7, Nolan Blum 1-3, Jordan Peters 6-0. E/PC (58-318): Asher 37-237, Webb 13-62, Blake Allen 6-26, Ethan Rupakus 2-(-7).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Peters 1-10-2-39, Drier 0-1-0-0. E/PC: Webb 1-3-0-5.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 1-39. E/PC: Asher 1-5.
St. Croix Falls 47, Bloomer 36
SCF;21;13;6;7;—;47
Bloomer;16;6;0;14;—;36
First Quarter
SCF: Dayo Oye 60 run (kick).
B: Marcus Harelstad 40 run (Harelstad run).
B: Harelstad 7 run (Jack Strand run).
SCF: Brady Belisle 14 run (kick).
SCF: Travis Oestreich 23 pass from Belisle (kick).
Second Quarter
B: Bowen Rothbauer 3 run (conversion failed).
SCF: Oye 35 run (conversion failed).
SCF: Oye 42 run (kick).
Third Quarter
SCF: Belisle 2 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
B: Connor Crane 15 pass from Strand (conversion failed).
SCF: Oye 43 run (kick).
B: Crane 6 pass from Strand (Evan Rogge run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): St. Croix Falls (46-430): Oye 26-300, Belisle 12-98, Sam Glenna 4-15, Kieran Defoe 1-11, Bryn Gouker 1-6. Bloomer (44-205): Harelstad 16-92, Rothbauer 14-59, Jay Ryder 7-42, Strand 7-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): St. Croix Falls: Belisle 2-7-1-46. Bloomer: Strand 15-27-1-219, Rogge 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): St. Croix Falls: Oestreich 1-24, Glenna 1-22. Bloomer: Crane 7-119, Harelstad 2-40, Rogge 2-24, Ben Miller 1-19, Ryder 1-14, Strand 1-11, Rothbauer 2-3.
Thorp 40, Sturgeon Bay 26
Thorp;16;6;6;12;—;40
Sturgeon Bay;8;2;8;8;—;26
First Quarter
T: Aiden Rosemeyer 6 run (Rosemeyer run).
SB: Braeden Haines 7 run (Kaden Lettie pass from Daniel Lodl), 5:14.
T: Ashton Kroeplin 61 pass from Rosemeyer (Logan Hanson run), 4:18.
Second Quarter
T: Ryan Raether 24 pass from Rosemeyer (run failed), 8:30.
SB: Safety, 2:00.
Third Quarter
T: Rosemeyer 85 run (pass failed), 6:05.
SB: Mason Sacotte 15 pass from Lodl (Haines run), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
T: Hanson 11 run (run failed).
T: Hanson 13 run (run failed).
SB: Haines 9 run (Haines run), 0:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (35-229): A. Rosemeyer 12-118, Hanson 19-109, Kroeplin 2-0. Sturgeon Bay (29-109): Haines 17-70, Sacotte 6-29.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 12-15-0-160. Sturgeon Bay: Lodl 11-24-1-168.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 5-99, Korbin Rosemeyer 1-34, Raether 3-21, Hanson 1-4, Denzel Sutton 2-2. Sturgeon Bay: Sacotte 6-73, Kaden Lettie 2-36, Haines 2-33, McAlister Smith 1-26.
Whitehall 22, Blair-Taylor 14
Whitehall;0;7;7;8;—;22
BT;0;6;0;8;—;14
Second Quarter
W: Jonathan Thorn 54 pass from Aidan Sonsalla (Devon McCune kick), 3:21.
BT: Evan Nehring 29 pass from Cain Fremstad (run failed), 0:28.
Third Quarter
W: Thorn 17 run (McCune kick), 4:10.
Fourth Quarter
W: Safety, 3:04.
W: Sonsalla 27 run (kick failed), 2:20.
BT: Zach Nitek 39 pass from Colton Lejcher (Jackson Shramek run), 0:57.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (43-177): Thorn 22-106, Sonsalla 6-34, Ethan Kleinhans 10-21, Isaac Skoyen 2-5. Blair-Taylor (34-100): Shramek 17-69, Fremstad 17-31.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall: Sonsalla 7-21-3-122. Blair-Taylor: Fremstad 6-16-1-91, Lejcher 2-2-0-59.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Whitehall: Thorn 2-56, McCune 3-45, Skoyen 1-22, Kleinhans 1-(-1). Blair-Taylor: Nehring 3-67, Nitek 1-39, Gabe Armitage 1-20, Lejcher 2-18, Shramek 1-6.
Eleva-Strum 39, Independence/Gilmanton 18
I/G;0;6;12;0;—;18
E-S;14;13;12;0;— 39
First Quarter
E-S: Wyatt Miland 73 run (kick failed), 10:07.
E-S: Miland 5 run (Ryan Julson run), 2:46.
Second Quarter
E-S: Miland 8 run (kick failed), 9:39.
E-S: Julson 2 run (Julson kick), 6:59.
I/G: Wyatt Kuerschner 3 pass from Hunter Guenther (2-point attempt failed), 3:45.
Third Quarter
E-S: Miland 63 run (2-point attempt failed), 11:39.
I/G: Tyler Kingsbury from Guenther (2-point attempt failed), 5:58.
E-S: Julson 6 run (kick failed), 1:38.
I/G: Ben Pyka 75 kickoff return (2-point attempt failed), 1:21.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (17-(-2)): Ben Pyka 7-(-2), Mason Gierok 2-1, Tyler Kingsbury 2-19, Guenther 6-(-20). Eleva-Strum (52-464): Miland 25-353, Ryan Julson 22-109, Carter Gunderson 4-0, Justin Julson 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (11-25-1-163): Guenther 11-25-1-163. Eleva-Strum (2-5-1-40): Gunderson 2-5-1-40.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/GIlmanton: Kuershner 2-10, Brandon Sylla 2-11, Ben Pyka 3-80, Gierok 1-10, Kingsbury 2-37, Nathan Pyka 1-13. Eleva-Strum: Alex Anderson 1-35, Julson 1-5.