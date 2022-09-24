Fall Creek;0;0;0;6;— 6
Regis;6;20;15;0;— 41
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 53 run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
R: Z. Rockow 2 run (conversion failed).
R: Josh Brickner 6 run (Alex Erickson kick).
R: Z. Rockow 30 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick).
Third Quarter
R: Jack Weisenberger 32 run (conversion failed).
R: Safety.
R: Kolton Rockow 25 run (Erickson kick).
Fourth Quarter
FC: Nate Kurtz 1 run (point after failed).
Chippewa Falls def. Edgewood 25-19, 25-14.
Chippewa Falls def. Muskego 25-14, 25-5.
Chippewa Falls def. Nicolet 25-14, 25-11.
Chippewa Falls def. Oostburg 25-15, 25-11.
Chippewa Falls tournament leaders: Paige Steinmetz 31 kills and 27 digs, Sophie Robinson 25 kills, Sami Perlberg 20 kills and 27 digs, Maddie Hunt 16 kills, Maddy Bauer 91 assists.
C-W def. Northwood 25-14, 19-25, 15-7.
C-W def. Solon Springs 25-13, 25-23.
B-W def. Hayward 25-10, 25-9.
B-W def. Drummond 25-14, 25-10.
Turtle Lake def. C-W 25-13, 26-28, 15-6.
B-W def. Mercer 16-25, 25-20, 15-11.
B-W def. Turtle Lake 25-11, 25-17.
Mercer def. C-W 25-14, 25-20.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.