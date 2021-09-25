Tennis stock photo

Girls tennis

Big Rivers Tournament

Season Team Standings

1, Eau Claire Memorial 28; 2, Hudson 24; 3, New Richmond 20; 4, Menomonie 16; 5, River Falls and Eau Claire North 10; 7, Rice Lake 4; 8, Chippewa Falls 0.

Championship Matches

Singles

No. 1: Molly Hower (Memorial) def. Izzy Brinkman (New Richmond) 6-0, 6-1. No. 2: G. Diedrich (Hudson) def. O. Dennis (New Richmond) 6-1, 6-4. No. 3: K. Bates (Hudson) def. Ava Erickson (Memorial) 6-2, 6-3. No. 4: Livy Parrett (Memorial) def. A. Knutson (New Richmond) 6-1, 7-5 (1).

Doubles

No. 1: Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (Memorial) def. G. Lewis/K. Young (Hudson) 6-2, 6-2. No. 2: J. Yacoub/B. Finch (Hudson) def. M. Storie/B. Baillorgon (New Richmond) 6-4, 6-0. No. 3: Maggie Munger/Kylee Calchera (Memorial) def. J. Simmons/N. Hockin (Hudson) 6-4, 6-2.

Volleyball

Bloomer 2, Medford 1

Bloomer def. Medford 21-25, 25-17, 15-11.

Bloomer 2, Gilman 0

Bloomer def. Gilman 25-16, 25-17.

Bloomer 2, Three Lakes 0

Bloomer def. Three Lakes 25-22, 25-21.

Columbus 2, Bloomer 1

Columbus def. Bloomer 24-26, 25-20, 15-11.

Bloomer leaders: Bella Seibel 32 kills, Lexi Post 32 kills, Madison Faschingbauer 31 digs, Amelia Herrick 55 assists.