Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Season Team Standings
1, Eau Claire Memorial 28; 2, Hudson 24; 3, New Richmond 20; 4, Menomonie 16; 5, River Falls and Eau Claire North 10; 7, Rice Lake 4; 8, Chippewa Falls 0.
Championship Matches
Singles
No. 1: Molly Hower (Memorial) def. Izzy Brinkman (New Richmond) 6-0, 6-1. No. 2: G. Diedrich (Hudson) def. O. Dennis (New Richmond) 6-1, 6-4. No. 3: K. Bates (Hudson) def. Ava Erickson (Memorial) 6-2, 6-3. No. 4: Livy Parrett (Memorial) def. A. Knutson (New Richmond) 6-1, 7-5 (1).
Doubles
No. 1: Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (Memorial) def. G. Lewis/K. Young (Hudson) 6-2, 6-2. No. 2: J. Yacoub/B. Finch (Hudson) def. M. Storie/B. Baillorgon (New Richmond) 6-4, 6-0. No. 3: Maggie Munger/Kylee Calchera (Memorial) def. J. Simmons/N. Hockin (Hudson) 6-4, 6-2.
Bloomer def. Medford 21-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Bloomer def. Gilman 25-16, 25-17.
Bloomer def. Three Lakes 25-22, 25-21.
Columbus def. Bloomer 24-26, 25-20, 15-11.
Bloomer leaders: Bella Seibel 32 kills, Lexi Post 32 kills, Madison Faschingbauer 31 digs, Amelia Herrick 55 assists.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.