Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13
Memorial;7;0;0;6;— 13
Superior;7;14;0;13;— 34
First Quarter
ECM: Gavin Gerber 2 run (Connor Anderson kick), 8:15.
S: Carson Gotelaere 4 run (Tanner Leno kick), 4:03.
Second Quarter
S: Hunter Willis 21 pass from Gotelaere (Leno kick), 1:27.
S: Gotelaere 1 run (Leno kick), 0:18.
Fourth Quarter
S: Gotelaere 2 run (Leno kick), 10:48.
S: Gotelaere 10 run (kick failed), 3:41.
ECM: Reagan Hub 71 pass from Ryan Thompson (pass failed), 2:42.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (30-115): Shimar Simmons 13-45, Leo Lauscher 7-39, Gerber 2-23, Jack Conner 3-9, Thompson 3-4, Peter Albert 2-(-5). Superior (52-199): Gotelaere 31-115, Calvin Darst 9-34, Lucas Williams 4-17, Sam Hoff 2-16, Connor Krueger 4-10, Caden Lia 2-7.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 7-18-0-150. Superior: Gotelaere 6-14-0-86.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Hub 3-83, Tay Ferguson 2-50, Julius Clark 2-17. Superior: Willis 3-43, Tresean Sanigar 1-19, Darst 1-13, Williams 1-11.
New Richmond 17, Menomonie 7
New Richmond;7;10;0;0;— 17
Menomonie;7;0;0;0;— 7
First Quarter
NR: Catcher Langeness 6 run (Trey Cork kick).
M: Steele Schaefer 9 pass from Treysen Witt (kick).
Second Quarter
NR: Andrew Trandahl 2 run (Cork kick).
NR: Cork 23 field goal.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (28-132): Trandahl 20-95, Seamus Scanlan 2-3, Ethan Turbeville 1-1. Menomonie: 7-16.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 7-7-0-84. Menomonie: Witt 7-11-0-101.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Jacob Hagman 1-33, Drew Eckert 2-19, Drew Effertz 1-5.
G-E-T 42, Altoona 14
Altoona;0;6;0;8;— 14
G-E-T;14;14;0;14;— 42
First Quarter
GET: Brady Seiling 70 run (Domanick Knott kick), 8:23.
GET: Seiling 74 run (Knott kick), 1:26.
Second Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 4 run (run failed), 6:52.
GET: Warren Stoner 1 run (Knott kick), 3:41.
GET: Seiling interception return (Knott kick), 2:41.
Fourth Quarter
GET: Cody Schmitz 1 run (pass failed), 11:25.
A: Zavondre Cole 26 pass from Thorin Steele (Boyarski run), 7:18.
GET: Taylor Haney 5 run (Elijah Sorensen pass from Schmitz), 1:10.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (29-155): Boyarski 23-120, Hunter Hibbard 1-18, Steele 1-17, Ben Kuenkel 1-13, Trent Cornell 1-(-3), Jackson Berg 2-(-10). G-E-T (42-378): Seiling 7-168, Nate Schindler 11-125, Stoner 10-58, Schmitz 12-22, Haney 1-5, Connor Schuh 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 9-12-1-31, Steele 4-6-1-45, Berg 4-6-0-36. G-E-T: Schmitz 1-2-0-27.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 9-100, Seth Hornby 1-8, CJ Varsho 1-4, Steele 4-1, Berg 1-0, Cornell 1-(-1). G-E-T: Sorenson 1-27.
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
O-F;6;0;8;7;— 21
D-A;12;12;19;7;— 50
First Quarter
OF: 55 run (pass failed), 10:31.
DA: Dawson Hartung 1 run (pass failed), 5:34.
DA: Hartung 1 run (run failed), 0:07.
Second Quarter
DA: Ethan Hurlburt 8 pass from Eli Whitwam (run failed), 5:34.
DA: Gavin Janke 39 pass from Whitwam (kick failed), 0:42.
Third Quarter
OF: Braden Metzler 28 pass from Ashton Oliver (Metzler pass from Oliver), 10:25.
DA: Hartung 17 run (run failed), 8:08.
DA: Hartung 8 run (Whitwam kick), 3:15.
DA: Hartung 13 run (kick failed), 0:49.
Fourth Quarter
DA: Janke 41 pass from Whitwam (Whitwam kick), 9:16.
OF: 7 run (Oliver kick), 3:33.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (31-164): #2 6-99, Chase Insteness 8-31, Oliver 7-30, Issac Iverson 7-7. Durand-Arkansaw (47-318): Hartung 24-184, Ryan Mason 10-79, Whitwam 7-22, Joey Baker 3-11, Seth Bauer 1-10, Ethan Hurlburt 1-6, Alex Hagness 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 4-8-0-45, #12 2-4-0-23, #2 0-1-1-0. Durand-Arkansaw: Whitwam 4-6-0-123, Hurlburt 1-1-0-30.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Metzler 3-51, Insteness 2-15, Iverson 1-2. Durand-Arkansaw: Janke 3-115, Hartung 1-30, Hurlburt 1-8.
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30
Thorp 70, Athens 0
Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8
Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18
Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8
Eleva-Strum 28, Whitehall 20
Bloomer 46, Barron 0
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
