Elk Mound;0;6;0;0;— 6
Regis;15;22;7;0;— 44
First Quarter
R: Josh Brickner 11 run (Brickner run), 9:10.
R: Jack Weisenberger 9 run (Alex Erickson kick), 0:50.
Second Quarter
R: Brickner 60 run (Erickson kick), 5:34.
EM: Carter Garnett 36 pass from Logan Jerome (pass failed), 1:13.
R: Alex Figy 30 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:43.
R: Evrett Tait 20 blocked punt return (Weisenberger pass from Krogman), 0:11.
Third Quarter
R: Weisenberger 75 run (Erickson kick).
Immanuel def. Independence 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.
Immanuel leaders: Sheridan Noeldner 5 aces, 7 kills and 17 assists, Gabi Radichel 9 kills and 10 digs, Hannah Kazemba 9 kills and 9 digs.
Rice Lake def. Menomonie 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
Elk Mound def. Glenwood City 25-19, 25-20.
Somerset def. Elk Mound 25-13, 18-25, 15-10.
Glenwood City def. Ellsworth 25-19, 27-25.
Ellsworth def. Elk Mound 25-22, 25-19.
Somerset def. Glenwood City 25-14, 25-9.
Menomonie;0;1;—;1
North;4;4;—;8
Goals: 1, North, Elliott Solberg (Louis Dalal-Haugen), 10th minute; 2, North, Solberg (Taven Hatleli), 14th minute; 3, North, Dalal-Haugen (Parker Steffel), 32nd minute; 4, North, Solberg (Ryan Conlin), 36th minute; 5, Menomonie, Nunu Xiong, 47th minute; 6, North, Dalal-Haugen, 56th minute; 7, North, Jordan Bernal (Ryan Echternach), 62nd minute; 8, North, Echternach (Ryan Schmidt), 73rd minute; 9, North, Conlin (Michael Halvorson), 74th minute. Shots: North 28, Menomonie 3. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 1, Grant Tomask (Menomonie) 13.
