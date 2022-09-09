Football
Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0
Superior;0;0;0;0;— 0
North;7;7;0;7;— 21
First Quarter
N: James Jarzynski 7 run (Ryan Conlin kick), 6:30.
Second Quarter
N: Jarzynski 6 run (Conlin kick), 4:55.
Fourth Quarter
N: Jack Kein 47 run (Conlin kick), 3:22.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior (31-132): Hayden Smith 21-100, Jack Rivord 7-29, Lucas Williams 2-3, Jason Thomas 1-2, Calvin Darst 1-(-2). North (48-279): Kein 22-168, Cam Olson 10-52, Jarzynski 14-50, Traeton Goss 1-9.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Smith 10-21-0-74. North: Kein 5-8-0-39.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Hunter Willis 4-33, Lucas Williams 4-26, Logan Jennings 1-10, Rivord 1-5. North: Goss 3-22, Gavin Koleski 2-17.
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
Memorial;7;3;0;0;— 10
New Richmond;14;0;0;0;— 14
First Quarter
NR: Catcher Langeness 80 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Trey Cork kick).
NR: Drew Effertz 15 pass from Scanlan (Cork kick).
M: Ryan Thompson 42 pass (kick).
Second Quarter
M: Connor Anderson 29 field goal.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (26-40): Thompson 13-29, Jack Conner 3-5, Walker Woodworth 6-4, Shimar Simmons 3-2. New Richmond: 42-84.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 10-27-1-184. New Richmond: Scanlan 7-11-1-128.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Julius Clark 4-111, Tay Ferguson 1-23, Conner 2-22, Woodworth 1-14, Alec Tomac 1-12, Reagan Hub 1-9.
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;14;— 14
Menomonie;0;14;6;0;— 20
Second Quarter
M: Steele Schaefer 2 run (Treysen Witt kick), 8:50.
M: Schaefer 3 run (Witt kick), 0:20.
Third Quarter
M: Schaefer 41 run (kick failed), 0:28.
Fourth Quarter
CF: Dawson Goodman 6 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 10:59.
CF: Mason Howard 31 pass from Mason Von Haden (Mason kick), 1:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (22-81): Dawson Goodman 6-36, Mason Howard 9-26, Mayson Tester 3-15, Devin Bush 2-3, Nathan Drivas 2-1. Menomonie (59-219): Steele Schaefer 28-120, Jack Drout 22-98, John Higbie 3-10, Aidan Untz 1-4, Treysen Witt 5-(-13).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls: Mason Von Haden 11-13-2-135. Menomonie: Treysen Witt 3-5-1-24, Jack Drout 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Jackson LeMay 6-57, Mason Howard 3-74, Preston Alger 1-3, Mayson Tester 1-1. Menomonie: Brody Thornton 1-21, Isiah Birt 1-9, Brady Goodman 1-8, Aidan Untz 1-7.
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Osseo-Fairchild;0;0;0;6;— 6
Mondovi;14;14;22;0;— 50
First Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 1 run (run failed), 8:10.
M: Jarod Falkner 14 run (Falkner run), 4:44.
Second Quarter
M: Falkner 9 run (Cody Wagner kick), 10:00.
M: Rud 7 run (Wagner kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
M: Falkner 41 run (Wagner kick), 10:05.
M: Rud 55 punt return (kick failed), 6:10.
M: Safety, 4:08.
M: Peyton Snyder 35 run (Wagner kick), 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
OF: Lucas Frase 50 pass from Drake Swett (kick failed), 5:58.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (12-15): Brady Loesel 1-28, Swett 1-7, Tryggve Korger 2-(-4), Timmy Koskovich 2-(-5), Ashton Oliver 6-(-11). Mondovi (34-285): Falkner 12-131, Rud 13-75, Snyder 2-41, Jake Linse 2-31, Hunter Sandberg 1-6, Evan Bauer 1-2, Porter Bauer 1-1, Carter Heike 1-0, Barrett Fedie 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Swett 2-2-0-58, Korger 3-4-0-(-4), Oliver 0-1-0-0. Mondovi: Falkner 6-12-0-84.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Frase 1-50, Oliver 1-8, Koskovich 3-(-4). Mondovi: Rud 3-50, Cade Fremstad 2-30, Wagner 1-4.
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19
Fall Creek;0;13;6;6;— 25
Stanley-Boyd;0;11;0;8;— 19
Second Quarter
FC: Ben Kelly 15 pass from Eli Laube (Leo Hagberg kick), 10:24.
SB: Simon Polman 22 field goal, 7:47.
SB: Landon Karlen 2 run (Landen Hoel run), 5:43.
FC: Leo Hagberg pass from Eli Laube (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
FC: Bo Vollrath fumble recovery (kick failed), 5:36.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Landon Karlen 2 run (Logan Burzynski run) 4:45.
FC: Leo Hagberg 26 pass from Eli Laube (run failed), 3:08.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek: Ben Kelly 25-85. Stanley-Boyd: Blake Paul 9-63, Logan Burzynski 15-42.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek: Eli Laube 17-29-1-244. Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 10-19-0-117.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 6-159. Stanley-Boyd: Henry Hoel 4-69.
Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Durand-Ark.;8;6;0;3;— 17
N/G;0;12;0;0;— 12
First Quarter
DA: Eli Whitwam 3 run (Whitwam run), 1:09.
Second Quarter
NG: Ashten Schultz 71 pass from Andrew Brown (run failed), 12:00.
DA: Ethan Hurlburt 50 pass from Whitwam (run failed), 5:25.
NG: Brown 93 kick return (run failed), 5:10.
Fourth Quarter
DA: Whitwam 24 field goal, 12:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand-Arkansaw (50-132): Dawson Hartung 22-71, Whitwam 14-38, Ryan Mason 13-27. Neillsville/Granton (28-90): Brown 12-62, Bryce Erickson 4-10, Micah Zoschke 7-7, Garrett Learman 1-6, Gunnar Barth 4-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand-Arkansaw: Whitwam 7-11-2-117, Hurlburt 1-1-0-4. Neillsville/Granton: Brown 1-1-0-71, Erickson 3-10-1-(-7).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand-Arkansaw: Hurlburt 6-114, Lucas Traun 1-4, Mason 1-3. Neillsville/Granton: Schultz 3-65.
Aquinas 57, Altoona 22
Altoona;0;0;8;14;— 22
Aquinas;20;16;14;7;— 57
First Quarter
Aq: 20 run (conversion).
Aq: David Malin 48 pass (conversion failed).
Aq: 22 run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
Aq: 4 pass (Malin run).
Aq: 43 pass (conversion).
Third Quarter
Al: Hunter Hibbard 65 run (Trent Cornell run).
Aq: Damian Lee 8 run (conversion).
Aq: 9 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Al: Isaac Johnson 30 run (James Kircher run).
Aq: 30 run (kick).
Al: Johnson 29 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (44-282): Hibbard 4-88, Colin Boyarski 18-72, Johnson 3-64, Sawyer Van Vleet 1-20, Kircher 5-16, Ben Kuenkel 4-9, Adam Saeger 1-6, Thomas Tomesh 1-4, CJ Varsho 1-2, Cornell 4-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 1-6-0-5, Van Vleet 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Hibbard 1-5.
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Whitehall;0;7;0;0;— 7
Augusta;6;14;8;8;— 36
First Quarter
A: Brennan King 1 run (run failed), 6:29.
Second Quarter
A: Jackson Laxson 5 run (run failed), 9:41.
W: Devon McCune 36 run (McCune kick), 7:20.
A: King 2 run (Joe Shong pass from King), 3:13.
Third Quarter
A: Ben Dickinsen 27 run (Laxson run), 5:42.
Fourth Quarter
A: Levi White 40 run (Hunter Breaker pass from King), 6:41.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (50-259): McCune 31-192. Augusta (39-364): Laxson 14-144, Dickinsen 6-117, White 5-72, King 11-31.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall: McCune 0-1-0-0. Augusta: King 0-3-1-0.
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
Rice Lake;20;8;8;8;— 44
Amery;6;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
RL: Carson Tomesh 43 run (conversion failed).
RL: Lucas Peters 7 run (conversion failed).
A: Grant Cook 68 run (kick failed).
RL: Connor Durand 83 kick return (Matt Farm pass from Max Nelson).
Second Quarter
RL: Zach Orr 24 pass from Nelson (Tomesh run).
Third Quarter
RL: Wyatt Kunesh 2 run (Durand run).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Jakob Kunz 10 run (Kalvin Kelsey run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (45-292): Peters 15-65, Tomesh 5-56, Kunesh 6-50, Clay Cowley 3-40, Nelson 5-25, Durand 2-19, Kunz 3-18, Kelsey 3-13, Easton Stone 2-7, A. Drost 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Nelson 3-6-0-68, Kunz 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Farm 2-44, Orr 1-24.
Thorp 36, New Auburn 0
Thorp;22;8;6;0;— 36
New Auburn;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
T: Logan Hanson 57 run (pass failed).
T: Hanson 1 run (Dylan Mattson pass from Denzel Sutton).
T: Hanson 70 punt return (Landon Penk pass from Sutton).
Second Quarter
T: Mattson 28 pass from Sutton (Ashton Kroeplin pass from Sutton).
Third Quarter
T: Kroeplin 57 pass from Sutton (pass failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (18-197): Hanson 8-137, Sutton 8-57, Mattson 2-3. New Auburn: 25-60.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: Sutton 4-9-1-94.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 1-57, Mattson 2-34, Hanson 1-3.
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28 (OT)
Cadott;7;14;0;7;0;— 28
Turtle Lake;0;12;0;16;8;— 36
First Quarter
C: Easton Goodman 6 run (Peter Weir kick), 6:05.
Second Quarter
C: Nick Fasbender 2 run (Weir kick), 8:48.
TL: Christian Torgerson 25 pass from Walker Korish (kick failed), 5:27.
TL: Korish 80 run (run failed), 1:57.
C: Goodman 34 pass from Tristan Drier (Weir kick), 0:57.
Fourth Quarter
TL: Korish 30 run (Drew Torgerson pass from Korish), 11:52.
C: Drier 2 run (Weir kick), 3:30.
TL: D. Torgerson 71 pass from Korish (Korish run), 2:38.
Overtime
TL: C. Torgerson 16 run (C. Torgerson run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (47-337): Drier 11-82, Goodman 15-82, Fasbender 12-78, Tegan Ritter 5-70, Conner Roth 2-17, Warren Bowe 2-8. Turtle Lake (40-250): Korish 10-133, C. Torgerson 22-91, Wyatt Nitchey 8-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 3-6-0-71. Turtle Lake: Korish 6-14-1-188.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ritter 1-37, Goodman 1-34, Roth 1-5. Turtle Lake: D. Torgerson 4-131, C. Torgerson 2-57.
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
SV;0;7;6;14;— 27
GC;6;6;0;0;— 12
First Quarter
GC: Max Janson 5 run (kick failed), 0:47.
Second Quarter
GC: Janson 1 run (run failed), 4:48.
SV: Diego Schmitt 55 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 4:26.
Third Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 7 pass from Stasiek (run failed), 3:24.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Schmitt 4 run (run failed), 9:20.
SV: Stasiek 11 run (Stasiek run), 2:33.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (43-216): Schmitt 19-120, Stasiek 15-85, Wyatt Goveronski 4-7, Rielly 3-4. Glenwood City (43-141): Janson 19-81, Gabe Knops 14-44, Morgen Eggert 6-15, Jackson Hallbach 3-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley: Goveronski 1-3-0-14, Stasiek 1-1-0-7. Glenwood City: Knops 7-15-2-75.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Stasiek 1-14, Rielly 1-7. Glenwood City: Janson 2-41, Brady Klatt 3-22, Jayden Quinn 2-12.
Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6
CL;0;0;0;6;— 6
EPC;8;12;16;8;— 44
First Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 14 run (Asher run), 6:33.
Second Quarter
EPC: Christian Martin 3 run (run failed), 5:33.
EPC: Asher 88 run (pass failed), 3:02.
Third Quarter
EPC: Asher 47 run (Aiden Maxwell pass from Martin), 11:16.
EPC: Frank Weix 13 run (Asher run), 0:22.
Fourth Quarter
CL: Dominic Lentz 1 run (run failed), 6:59.
EPC: Landon Bengtson 7 run (Dylan Zeilinger run), 2:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (43-425): Asher 20-283, Zeilinger 5-41, Martin 5-36, Blake Allen 6-26, Maxwell 1-14, Weix 1-13, Bengtson 1-7, Riley Bechel 1-4, Ambrose Malles 1-2. Clear Lake (34-144): Hunter Pickard 14-68, Lentz 11-47, Tyler Sunday 4-17, Lance Babcock 1-9, Caleb Dixon 1-2, Caiden Candler 1-1, Jacob Burbach 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Allen 0-1-0-0. Clear Lake: Burbach 6-16-1-22.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Lentz 3-12, Andrew Campion 1-6, Pickard 1-3, Jordan Blanchard 1-1.
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8
Cameron;12;6;12;6;— 36
Bloomer;8;0;0;0;— 8
First Quarter
C: Kobe Sevais 89 kickoff return (conversion failed).
B: Ben Miller 52 run (Karim Bah run).
C: Caden Anderson 45 pass from Alex Myers (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
C: Anderson 6 pass from Myers (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
C: Myers 37 pass (conversion failed).
C: Anderson 3 pass from Myers (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
C: Myers 97 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cameron (27-105): Alex Myers 6-98, Cayden Gifford 8-14. Bloomer (-295): Ben Miller 18-193, Gabe Prince 11-57, Zeke Strand 7-33, Keegan Yohnk 2-11, Jackson Omar 3-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cameron: Alex Myers 12-18-0-225. Bloomer: Gabe Prince 4-7-0-61, Keegan Yohnk 2-5-1-27, Evan Rogge 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cameron: Caden Anderson 7-127, Michael Gronski 1-31, Brady Quinn 2-17. Bloomer: Evan Rogge 3-50, Gabe Prince 2-22, Karim Bah 1-13, Ethan Rubenzer 1-11.
Pepin/Alma 51, Eleva-Strum 6
Pepin/Alma;6;32;13;0;— 51
Eleva-Strum;6;0;0;0;— 6
First Quarter
ES: Ryan Julson 2 run (run failed), 1:39.
PA: Jackson Riesgraf 23 run (kick failed), 0:49.
Second Quarter
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 5 run (Bergmann run), 10:02.
PA: Evan Olson 51 pass from Drew Seifert (Riesgraf run), 6:26.
PA: Riesgraf 14 run (Riesgraf run), 3:34.
PA: Riesgraf 70 pass from Seifert (Bergmann run), 1:41.
Third Quarter
PA: Keegan Stiehl 38 pass from Seifert (Madox Stewart kick), 11:04.
PA: Justin Bergmann 5 run (kick failed), 5:58.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum: Julson 29-106, Reede Brown 5-57, Micah Ludwigson 6-12, Alex Anderson 1-5, Brennan Hanner 3-2. Pepin/Alma: D. Bergmann 7-55, J. Bergmann 4-45, Evan Olson 3-29, Liam Midtvone 4-24, Seifert 1-8, Andrew Kircher 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum: Brown 2-3-1-3, Hanner 1-3-0-7, Carter Gudnerson 0-1-0-0. Pepin/Alma: Seifert 4-6-0-185.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Julson 1-7, Logan Riesenweber 1-5, Ludwigson 1-(-2). Pepin/Alma: Evan Olson 2-76, Riesgraf 1-71, Stiehl 1-38.
Blair-Taylor 39, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Mel-Min;0;0;0;0;— 0
Blair-Taylor;16;16;7;0;— 39
First Quarter
BT: Jackson Shramek 14 run (Ethan Knisley run), 10:53.
BT: Evan Nehring fumble recovery (Nehring pass from Knisley), 0:49.
Second Quarter
BT: Shramek 10 run (Shramek run), 10:04.
BT: Shramek 8 run (Shramek run), 0:57.
Third Quarter
BT: Shramek 1 run (Knisley run), 8:37.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (39-232): J. Shramek 20-161, Knisley 9-27, DaVonne Turner 3-17, Zach Nitek 1-11, Grason Armitage 2-9, Tavian Shramek 2-5, Brue Parker 1-2, Brayden Paulson 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Knisley 5-9-0-89.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nitek 1-37, Nehring 2-34, Gabe Armitage 2-18.
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12
I/G;6;0;6;0;— 12
CFC;7;0;14;7;— 28
First Quarter
IG: Ben Pyka 58 run (kick failed), 10:40.
CFC: Tanner Schieffer 5 run (Grayden Barum kick), 5:13.
Third Quarter
CFC: Drew Wicka 53 pass from Austin Arnburg (Barum kick), 9:04.
IG: Xavier Santillian 4 run (run failed), 7:02.
CFC: Schieffer 5 run (Barum kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
CFC: Andrew Bissen 9 pass from Arnburg (Barum kick), 5:39.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (41-194): Ben Pyka 15-139, Mason Gierok 8-36, Nathan Pyka 7-32, Hunter Guenther 1-(-2), Santillian 10-(-11).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Guenther 0-2-0-0.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8
CW;7;6;6;24;— 43
Barron;8;0;0;0;— 8
First Quarter
B: Daniel Edwards 22 pass from Adam Wirth (Caiden LaLiberty run), 9:04.
CW: Cade Johnson 2 run (Christian Jorstad kick), 5:06.
Second Quarter
CW: Lawson Davis 4 run (pass failed), 0:55.
Third Quarter
CW: Wylee Huset 35 run (kick failed), 8:15.
Fourth Quarter
CW: Davis 27 run (Davis run), 11:51.
CW: Davis 11 run (Wylee Huset run), 8:12.
CW: Brodrick Olson 3 run (Waylon Huset run), 6:21.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): C-W (62-441): Davis 25-193, Wylee Huset 24-162, Olson 3-38, James Chamberlain 3-24, Waylon Huset 2-24. Barron (17-15): Caiden LaLiberty 5-7, Edwards 1-7, David Pond 2-5, Adam Wirth 4-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): C-W: Cade Johnson 2-3-0-45. Barron: Wirth 9-22-1-92.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): C-W: Davis 2-45. Barron: LaLiberty 5-48, Edwards 1-22, Brett McDonough 2-14, Riley Elwood 1-8.
Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12
BW;6;0;6;0;— 12
Ellsworth;8;16;0;0;— 24
First Quarter
E: Bo Hines 40 run (Jurell Gooden run), 7:32.
BW: Sean Van Someren 30 pass from Mason Werner (run failed), 6:36.
Second Quarter
E: Hines 2 run (Gooden run), 8:52.
E: Gooden 2 run (Gooden run), 0:01.
Third Quarter
BW: Van Someren 3 pass from Werner (run failed), 8:09.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Baldwin-Woodville (25-85): Logan Gordon 6-48, Werner 16-33, Ryan Veenendall 1-8, Jackson Johansen 1-1, Colton Hush 1-(-5). Ellsworth (62-337): Hines 32-185, Gooden 15-127.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Werner 10-22-0-131. Ellsworth: Griffin Blomberg 4-10-0-83.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Baldwin-Woodville: Van Someren 3-72, Hush 3-23, Eli Coenen 1-23, Cal Smith 2-8, Veenendall 1-5.
Gilman 61, Cornell 0
Gilman;28;19;14;0;— 61
Cornell;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
G: Troy Duellman 11 Rush (Kroeplin Rush) 9:08
G: Duellman 4 Rush (Duellman Rush) 7:42
G: Wayne McAlpine 23 Rush (Pass Fail) 7:22
G: Branden Ustianowski 2 Pass (Rush Fail) 4:25
Second Quarter
G: Grady Kroeplin 30 Rush (Kick Fail) 11:09
G: Sam Syryczuk 8 Rush (Kroeplin Kick) 8:47
G: Lee Zagorski 1 Rush (Kick Fail) 0:17
Third Quarter
G: Kroeplin 39 Rush (Kroeplin Kick) 10:35
G: McAlpine 9 Rush (Kroeplin Kick) 6:58
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Gilman (37-213): Dawson Krizan (9-16) Wayne McAlpine (2-29) Troy Duellman (2-15) Lee Zagorski (8-32) Brady McAlpine (5-23) Sam Syryczuk (2-3) Grady Kroeplin (3-84) Anthony Syryczuk (6-11). Cornell (31-9): Daniel Person (12-11) Dylan Bowe (17-2) Dawson Munson (2- -4)
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Gilman: Grady Koeplin 2-3-0-67. Cornell: Daniel Person 3-12-1-14.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Gilman: Branden Ustianowski (1-31) Caleb Marion (1-36) Braeden Person (1-0). Cornell: Jeremiah Hetke (1-10) Dawson Munson (6-0) Dylan Bowe (4- -6) Blake Anders (1-10)
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Boyceville;6;14;6;9;— 35
Colfax;0;0;7;0;— 7
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (30-228): Braden Roemhild 6-106, Sebastian Nielson 13-80, Mason Bowell 5-40, Owen Rydel 3-3, Nick Olson 1-1, Jake Bialzik 2-(-2). Colfax (21-135): Asher Pecha 12-66, Kade Anderson 2-34, Drew Buchner 3-17, Theo Hovde 2-10, Brian Tuschl 2-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Olson 5-10-1-85, Carson Roemhild 1-2-0-30. Colfax: Tuschl 2-2-0-18, Hovde 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Devin Halama 3-45, Braden Roemhild 1-32, Landyn Leslie 1-30, Caden Wold 1-8. Colfax: Pecha 2-18.
Owen-Withee 44, McDonell 25
Owen-Withee;20;8;8;8;— 44
McDonell;13;6;6;0;— 25
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Marshfield 0
North;0;1;—;1
Marshfield;0;0;—;0
Goals: 1, North, Aaron Seehafer (Louis Dalal-Haugen), 52nd minute. Shots: North 9, Marshfield 9. Saves: Caden Eberle (North) 5, Zak Meyer (Marshfield) 3.
Girls tennis
Regis/McDonell 4, Kohler 3
Singles
No. 1: Maria Burrows (K) def. Colleen Callaghan 6-3, 6-3. No. 2: Brittany Martin (RM) def. Melanie Pellegrino 6-1, 6-2. No. 3: Ashley Chilson (RM) def. Charlotte Bullard 6-0, 5-7, 10-6. No. 4: Therese Kern (RM) def. Clara Kautzer 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta (RM) def. Torke/Villwock 6-0, 6-2. No. 2: Stoffregen/Hamilton (K) def. Ava Smtih/Karah Nelson 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Thomas/Webber (K) def. Lily Edison/Morgan Bergh 6-0, 6-2.